Howard Lutz of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors Shares Professional Insights on Challenges of Family Wealth

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Lutz, Senior Vice President of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors offers caution and advice in this educational video, Family Wealth: Not Without its Challenges, recorded live at the Advisor Thought Leader Summit held Aug. 12 and 13, 2019 at Rockhurst University in Kansas City. "We work extensively with wealth creators who want to ensure that their values and resources are carried through to subsequent generations," said Lutz. "The reality is that 90 percent of family wealth is lost by the third generation. At Intercontinental, we are laser-focused on ensuring that our clients avoid that fate."

Thought Leadership and First-Hand Experience Helps Families with Significant Means Establish Multigenerational, Values-Driven Legacies

In his 15-minute Thought Leader Talk, Lutz discusses the primary issues of family wealth, including:

Shared values

Attitudes toward charitable giving

Passing knowledge on to the next generations

Preparation of children and grandchildren

Current resources, investments and goals

He explains how the misalignment of goals across generations can create risk and provides advice to help with the challenge faced by older generations when it comes to how best to share and pass on the values that were inherent in the creation of the family's wealth.

FAMILY-FOCUSED FIRM SERVING CLIENTS WITH CROSS-BORDER INTERESTS

Intercontinental not only serves multigenerational families but also includes several father-son teams among the executive ranks. Howard Lutz is the son of Charles Lutz III who joined the firm in 2005 as Chief Operating Officer and became President in 2013. Chairman Isidoro Korngold, who co-founded his first firm in 1981 with his partner, and began Intercontinental Wealth Advisors in 1997, was joined in 2001 by his son Kenneth Korngold who serves as International Director. Howard talks about the firm's multigenerational identity and focus on serving cross-border clients with multinational interests in this short video interview conducted by Pam Krueger, co-host and producer of MoneyTrack on PBS (Public Broadcast System), which was also captured at the Advisor Thought Leader Summit.

With almost 30 years of experience working with high-net-worth families both in the US and in Latin America, the firm has broad and deep experience in the range of issues facing their clients. Their comprehensive wealth management services include financial planning, estate and legacy planning, tax strategies and philanthropy consulting, as well as investment management provided by an in-house team of credentialed professionals.

ABOUT INTERCONTINENTAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC

The Partners, Isidoro Korngold and John Kauth, formed their first firm together in 1981, Intercontinental Financial Services Corporation, which helped offshore clients invest in US Certificates of Deposit. From there, a Broker/Dealer was formed in 1991 and then Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC. ("IWA") was formed in 1997 to provide investment advisory services to a global client base. IWA's affiliate, Intercontinental Consulting Group, Ltd. provides consulting services mainly focused on estate planning, and Intercontinental Agency, LLC. provides insurance.

Headquartered in San Antonio, the firm's success is based on their independence, global perspective, and innovative thinking. They continue to build deep, long-term relationships with clients, serving as fiduciaries to ensure their clients' needs always come first, in order to craft custom-tailored financial strategies and address their clients' unique wealth preservation needs. For more information, visit www.IntercontinentalWealthAdvisors.com.

