Howard P. Lesnik, Esq. Settles George Washington Bridge Truck Accident on Behalf of Rush Hour Driver

Personal Injury Attorney Howard P. Lesnik at My NJ Injury Lawyer recently secured a $300,000 settlement on behalf of a seriously injured client from a traffic accident.

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving to New York City during evening rush hour in bumper-to-bumper traffic over the George Washington Bridge can be stressful; getting rammed on a back wheel by a large JB Hunt tractor trailer merging into your lane, is alarming; having your vehicle dragged until it comes to a rest after the collision is terrifying. When this young woman needed to deal with the injuries incurred as a result of the accident, she called the personal injury attorney Howard Lesnik, Esq. of Mountainside NJ.

NJ Personal Injury Lawyer Howard P. Lesnik

If the accident itself wasn't bad enough, the driver of the truck tried to blame the injured client for the collision. Mr. Lesnik filed a lawsuit in New Jersey Superior Court for her injuries, and the medical costs involved in her recovery. During the litigation, Mr. Lesnik hired a retired NJ police officer as an accident reconstruction expert. The expert reconstructed the crash and was able to demonstrate that the truck did not operate his large commercial vehicle properly and attempted to merge into traffic without checking his blind-spots . Additionally, when Mr. Lesnik took the truck driver's deposition, he admitted that he did not see his client's car prior to crashing into her vehicle, and that he was behind my client's car when he attempted to merge.

As a result of the truck crash, my client suffered severe injuries to her left shoulder, left knee and back . An MRI of the left knee revealed a tear of the medial meniscus. An MRI of her left shoulder showed a rotator cuff tear for the right shoulder. The MRI of the lumbar spine in her back showed disc herniations and bulges.

The injuries required his client to undergo arthroscopic surgery of the knee and arthroscopic surgery of the shoulder. Mr. Lesnik retained a board-certified orthopedic surgeon as a medical expert who concluded these injuries were permanent and were caused by the accident with the JB Hunt tractor trailer. Mr. Lesnik also hired an illustrator in preparation for trial who created a story board to visually explain the surgical procedures to the jury.

Prior to trial, the defense attorneys for JB Hunt requested that this case be mediated by a professional mediator. After mediation, we were able to settle my client's claim with JB Hunt for $145,000.00. As a result, my client avoided the necessity and uncertainty of a trial and was able to be fully compensated for her injuries caused by a truck driver who didn't check his mirrors before merging in heavy traffic at the George Washington Bridge.

About Howard P. Lesnik, Esq.

Howard P. Lesnik, Esq. is a highly regarded personal injury lawyer with over 20 years of experience. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. He is also a certified criminal trial attorney by the Supreme Court of NJ.

