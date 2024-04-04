Howard P. Lesnik Named 2024 New Jersey Personal Injury Super Lawyer®

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Super Lawyers® named Howard P. Smith from the personal injury law firm of My NJ Injury Lawyer to its prestigious Super Lawyers list.

Howard P. Lesnik, Esq.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Each year, only five percent of the lawyers in the New Jersey are selected as Super Lawyers. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. A description of the selection methodology can be found at http://www.superlawyers.com/about/selectionprocess.html .

Lesnik has earned several well-earned awards and endorsements from clients and his legal peers. He is an active participant in legal professional associations, such as the New Jersey Association of Justice, the American Institute of Justice, 10 Best Attorney Client Satisfaction, and he is an active member of the Union County, NJ District XII Ethics Committee for the New Jersey Judiciary.

Lesnik has published multiple books, including the NJ Car Accident Guidebook and the NJ Car Insurance Buyer's Guide, each of which can be ordered from his website at https://mynjinjurylawyer.com/ . His cases have been featured on CBS News New York, Bicycling magazine, NorthJersy.com, Jury Verdict, and the New Jersey Law Journal.

Howard Lesnik can be reached by phone at 908-264-7701 or by completing a contact request form on his website at https://mynjinjurylawyer.com.

About Howard P. Lesnik, Esq.

Howard P. Lesnik, Esq. is a highly regarded personal injury lawyer with over 20 years of experience. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. He is also a certified criminal trial attorney by the Supreme Court of NJ. His law office is in Mountainside NJ.

