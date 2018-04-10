Howard Safe & Lock Became an Affiliate of the Greater Houston Locksmith Association

HOUSTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Safe & Lock, a leading local locksmith and a provider of all types of locksmith services operating since 1946 in Houston has recently been affiliated with the Greater Houston Locksmith Association.

Howard Safe & Lock, a leading local locksmith Houston and a provider of all types of locksmith services in Houston, Texas has announced that they have received the membership of the Greater Houston Locksmith Association. The Houston Local Locksmith has been serving the people in and around Greater Houston since 1946 and has been a leader in the security industry.

One of the executives of Howard Safe & Lock stated, "It gives us great pleasure to announce the recent inclusion of our company as a member of Greater Houston Locksmith Association. We have been one of the pioneers in the security industry since 1946. From lockouts to high-security installations, we handle everything. From residential to commercial clients, we have always tried to furnish the best possible service at the least possible price. No matter what kind of locksmith necessities crop up, our crafted technicians have on-the-field experience to deal with it in minimal time. We pay utmost attention to the minute details with care, courtesy, and integrity."

He went on to add, "Due to our accomplished services over the years, we have been honored with the license of Houston Gulf Coast Alarm Association, Associated Locksmiths of America and Texas Burglar and Fire Alarm Association. Such recognitions make us more determined to provide the best services to the people of Greater Houston area."

The CEO of Howard Safe & Lock Company was quoted as saying, "At Howard Safe & Lock, we are entirely committed to providing the best security services to our customers. We have the best technicians in town. We ensure that our customers are 100% satisfied and never return without a solution. In any case, this doesn't happen as we guarantee a solution at their doorstep and the cost of lock repair is also affordable."

Talking about the recent accreditation, he added, "We are already a certified mobile locksmith Houston service provider and this affiliation would help us in gaining the trust of our future clients. We have also been a licensee of the BBB since 1978 and have an A+ rating."

About the Company

Howard Safe & Lock is a leading 24-hour Locksmith Houston serving people in and around Greater Houston, Texas.

To know more, visit https://howardsafeandlock.com.

