Howard Stern to Interview President Biden Live Today at Approximately 10:15 AM ET on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced that Howard Stern will interview President Joseph R. Biden in an exclusive, live, special edition of SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show today at approximately 10:15 am ET.

Howard Stern is regularly lauded for his deep, wide-ranging long-form discussions with legendary figures across music, comedy, entertainment and beyond. The 2019 best-selling book "Howard Stern Comes Again" brought even more attention to Howard's interview skills, heard regularly as part of The Howard Stern Show which airs exclusively on SiriusXM, where Howard has produced two channels of new and classic shows since 2006.

Howard's recent interviews have included a wide range of musicians including Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish; celebrities including Jerry Seinfeld, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kevin Hart and Jennifer Aniston; and sports stars including Tom Brady. President Biden will be the first sitting President to take the Howard Stern guest chair.

Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM, said, "We are thrilled that President Biden chose Howard Stern. It's just another reminder that Howard is in a league of his own, regularly lauded as the world's best interviewer. At SiriusXM we are proud to offer distinct and varied insights and commentary spanning the political spectrum. Howard Stern has been must-listen audio on SiriusXM for nearly two decades and today's interview with President Biden will be just another reason why that's the case – I encourage everyone to tune in."

