Howard Stern to Interview Vice President Kamala Harris Live on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 1:00 pm ET on SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than one month until Election Day 2024, SiriusXM today announced that Howard Stern will interview Kamala Harris, current Vice President and the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, in a live, special edition of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 on 1:00 pm ET, to air on Howard Stern's exclusive SiriusXM channel Howard 100 with back-to-back replays throughout the day, further replays through the week, and full interview audio and video on demand on the SiriusXM app.

Howard Stern's reputation as an interviewer is unmatched, and his gift for bringing out untold stories from the biggest names in music, entertainment, comedy and beyond, from and for every generation during deep, wide-ranging, long-form conversations is sure to deliver SiriusXM subscribers a one-of-a-kind interview with Vice President Harris at this critical juncture. The Vice President's decision to sit down with Howard Stern at such a pivotal moment in the campaign highlights not only the incredible talent of Howard; it underscores the important role that SiriusXM and its listeners play in the country today.

Vice President Harris will also make her debut appearance on "Call Her Daddy" with Alex Cooper this week, just days after the leading female podcaster and her network Unwell kicked off a new deal with SiriusXM.

Vice President Harris joins the list of major politicians who have appeared on SiriusXM shows since the race began. Since September 2023, President Joe Biden, former President Donald J. Trump, and Senator JD Vance have all joined SiriusXM and its hosts.

SiriusXM's 24/7 live coverage of news and politics makes it the go-to audio destination for all Americans this election season. SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SiriusXM app. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to https://www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen for more.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc .

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 150 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Media Contacts:

Maggie Mitchell

[email protected]

Carolina Dubon

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.