Howard Stern To Launch SiriusXM's New Hollywood State-of-the-Art Studio Complex

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM and Pandora today announced that Howard Stern will commemorate the official October 7th opening of SiriusXM Hollywood, the company's new Hollywood complex featuring artist-first studios, with Stern's first broadcast from the West Coast in almost 20 years.

Howard Stern has never been bigger. Now in his 14th year on SiriusXM, he has a new #1 best-selling book of his radio interviews, "Howard Stern Comes Again," and is regularly complimented as the best interviewer in the business. His edgy, comedic morning radio show and two channels of new and classic Stern now feature Howard Stern Video on the SiriusXM app. Howard, who legendarily loathes travel, broadcasts from outside New York City almost never. His launch of the new SiriusXM Hollywood complex will be his first radio broadcast from outside New York in 15 years, and his first from Los Angeles in almost 20 years.

Located in the heart of the burgeoning Hollywood Media District at 953 N. Sycamore Ave., SiriusXM/Pandora Hollywood has been built from the ground up to reflect the company's commitment to the West Coast artist community and audience, and to be the base for originating great talk, compelling entertainment, world class music, and exclusive performances for the more than 100 million listeners of the United States' leading audio entertainment company.

SiriusXM Hollywood's official October 7th launch with Howard Stern will be preceded by four weeks of special broadcasts and performances across many SiriusXM channels from the new Hollywood studio complex and from legendary venues around Los Angeles.

In week one, SiriusXM Hosts Jess Cagle, Andy Cohen and Jenny McCarthy are expected to welcome top Hollywood guests for on-air interviews and specials, including Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, Julia Roberts, Carrie Underwood, Renée Zellweger, and more.

Dave Matthews is also scheduled to perform an exclusive set from SiriusXM Hollywood's state-of-the-art ground-floor performance studio, The Garage, for his SiriusXM channel, Dave Matthews Radio.

Los Angeles native and emerging record-setting artist Billie Eilish will perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM and Pandora listeners at the legendary Troubadour on September 18.

"The launch of our new SiriusXM/Pandora Hollywood complex is a major step forward in creating the best coast to coast content for our listeners," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "This world class studio and performance space in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world was a priority for us. As the slate of programming we are delivering over the next month demonstrates, this space will be a must destination for talent and we can't wait to bring this great content to our listeners nationwide."

Full details on SiriusXM Hollywood events kicking off in September are included below.

Wednesday, September 11

Carrie Underwood Town Hall hosted by SiriusXM's Jenny McCarthy: Carrie Underwood will sit down in front of a studio audience to discuss The Cry Pretty Tour 360 and more. Carrie Underwood will be joined by tour mates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

SiriusXM Town Hall to air live on SiriusXM's The Highway (ch.56) on Wednesday, September 11 at 1:00 pm PT and will rebroadcast on SiriusXM Stars (ch. 109) on Saturday, September 14 at 11 am PT.

Dave Matthews Exclusive Acoustic Set: Dave Matthews is scheduled to perform an intimate acoustic set for SiriusXM subscribers at The Garage performance space in SiriusXM's newly expanded LA studios. The acoustic performance will feature music spanning the influential artist and songwriter's career.

Performance to air on Thursday, September 12 at 5:00 pm PT on Dave Matthews Band Radio (ch. 30).

Friday, September 13

Radio Andy Theater: Andy Cohen is bringing SiriusXM's Radio Andy Theater to the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles in front of an audience of SiriusXM subscribers. Radio Andy Theater will feature Andy Cohen and celebrity guests including Kristen Johnston, Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Amy Phillips, Bridget Everett, Emily Spivey and more performing a live reading of one of the best reality TV episodes of the year. Radio Andy Theater brings together celebrity reality TV fans to re-create an iconic episode of reality TV as a radio play. Without the visuals, every dramatic and hilarious word comes to life in a way never heard before.

Radio Andy Theater to air on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM channel Radio Andy (ch. 102) on Monday, September 16 at 7:00 am PT.

Monday, September 16

The Jess Cagle Show Launch: The Jess Cagle Show, hosted by award-winning entertainment journalist and former editor of People and Entertainment Weekly Jess Cagle, and co-hosted by SiriusXM's Julia Cunningham, is a daily take on Hollywood, pop culture news, celebrity interviews and more. Jess Cagle is scheduled to be joined by Julia Roberts as his first guest. Additional anticipated appearances during the first week of The Jess Cagle Show include Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, John Leguizamo and more.

The Jess Cagle Show to air daily from 3:00 pm PT on SiriusXM Stars (ch. 109).

Wednesday, September 18

Billie Eilish at The Troubadour: Billie Eilish will perform an exclusive and intimate concert at The Troubadour. The special performance will feature Eilish performing music from her critically-acclaimed, record-breaking, No. 1 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, including her first No.1 on Billboard's Hot 100, "bad guy," as well as other fan-favorites.

Billie Eilish concert to air live on SiriusXM's Alt Nation (ch. 36) at 8:00 pm PT.

Friday, September 20

Renée Zellweger Town Hall: Hosted by SiriusXM's Jess Cagle, Renée Zellweger discusses her new movie Judy, where she portrays beloved actress and singer Judy Garland, from Lionsgate's screening room in Santa Monica. The Town Hall will also feature a Q&A portion from SiriusXM subscribers in the audience.

SiriusXM Town Hall airing during "The Jess Cagle Show" at 4:00 pm PT on SiriusXM Stars (ch. 109).

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts for SiriusXM:

Patrick Reilly

212-901-6646

Patrick.reilly@siriusxm.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

