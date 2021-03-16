Howard Turk Advises World Wide Land Transfer on Investment by Corridor Capital

DENVER, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Turk and team are pleased to announce that our client World Wide Land Transfer has closed on a significant investment by Corridor Capital.

World Wide Land Transfer is a leading tech-enabled, full-service, independent title and settlement services agency with offices in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Florida. The company was founded in 2004 by CEO Marc Shaw, who will continue as CEO and remain a material owner of the business.

"Howard Turk has been one of our closest advisors throughout our growth here at WWLT. Howard's insight and wherewithal in the title space is unparalleled and his guidance and friendship have always been treasured by the World Wide family. Howard's assistance throughout this process was vital, making sure we found the right fit for our next stage of growth. We greatly appreciate his guidance" said Shaw.

"Through World Wide's leadership combined with Corridor's deep strategic, operational, and financial support, the Company is poised to execute on strategic M&A to broaden its geographic reach and expand its capabilities, invest in new and existing business relationships, and further improve its technology platform to continue to deliver best-in-class service to its distribution partners and clients. We are thrilled to partner with the entire World Wide team to continue their incredible trajectory," said Corridor CEO, Craig Enenstein.

Britehorn Partners involved as investment banker. Turk & Co and Britehorn are not affiliated entities.

