Howard University Alumni Irvin D. Reid and Pamela Trotman Reid Establish $1 Million Psychology Endowment

"As former university presidents themselves, the Reids understand how critical giving is to the vitality of an institution of higher learning," says President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. "Their gift will provide deserving students with the resources to continue their coursework and young faculty will benefit as well from the generous research support."

A simple meeting through a mutual friend during Pamela's freshman year and Irvin's first year in graduate school would soon blossom into a life-long union that would carry them beyond Howard's hallowed halls and into successful careers.

"Howard University was a critical milestone for us and the preparation we received from the Department of Psychology was incredible," recalls Dr. Irvin Reid. "We left Howard with confidence in our training and even when we didn't have the confidence in ourselves, we found that we had the preparation needed to achieve the tasks at hand."

Dr. Pamela Reid agrees. "I had a wonderful experience at Howard, I feel like I grew up there," she says. "I was a first-generation college student and Howard was the only place that I applied to. I'd never even visited a college before, but I made good friends and was engaged in the Civil Rights activities of the time. We both got such an outstanding grounding at Howard, it really gives us a lot of pleasure to give back."

The Reids decided to divide their scholarship support into three categories: undergraduate and graduate scholarships and a faculty award. Recently, several continuing scholarships were presented. Jasmine Stevens and Bryce Ellen received scholarships designated for undergraduate psychology majors; and Cassandra Shivers-Williams received a fellowship designated for psychology graduate students. Additionally, the 2018-19 recipients are Nekhaila Tyson, undergraduate scholarship; Sharlene Jeffers, graduate fellowship; and Assistant Professor GiShawn Mance, Ph.D., received the Junior Faculty Award.

