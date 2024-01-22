Howard University and True Voice Partner to Prioritize Student Wellness

Platform to Offer Resources, Content, and Community for a Culture of Mindfulness for Students

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantasy today announced a partnership between Howard University and True Voice, the app known for its commitment to mindfulness and holistic well-being. Mental health is a growing challenge for college students – which is why Howard will be offering exclusive access to the wellness app. Howard University is the first academic institution to use True Voice to help create a culture of mindfulness that can be implemented every day.

"In our ongoing efforts to support students' overall well-being, we are excited to partner with the True Voice app as a complement to the variety of programs and activities offered to Howard University students," said Cynthia Evers, Ed.D., Vice President of Student Affairs at Howard University.

Findings from The U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory on the Healing Effects of Social Connection and Community report highlight the alarming rise of loneliness and isolation among young adults. Howard University recognizes these challenges and aims to empower its students to proactively manage their mental wellness, while offering innovative ways to support growth toward personal and academic success.

Howard University recognizes these challenges and aims to empower its students to proactively manage their mental wellness, while offering innovative ways to support growth toward personal and academic success. True Voice will offer students access to a community and a space of vulnerability that they may not find in their extracurricular groups or classrooms.

"Gen Z college students came of age in the midst of historic pressures, including the isolation and loss of the pandemic," says Will Campbell, CEO of Quantasy. "Our goal with True Voice is to help them make mindfulness and self-care a habit."

The True Voice platform will offer students mindfulness courses, live sessions with experts, tools to support community organization and advocacy, as well as daily recommendations tailored to each member's own physical and mental well-being.

Quantasy Chief Growth Officer Ron Gillyard, a Howard alumnus, says, "The missions of True Voice and Howard are aligned, and we have built something that will assist in Howard's journey of finding ways to help students cope and find belonging."

About True Voice

True Voice is a wellness platform that offers tools to use on the path to wellbeing. True Voice contains content, community and spaces that speak to the unaddressed and underserved needs—beginning with Black and Brown Women and Gen Z—in the wellness space. True Voice is not meant to replace professional mental health help. Instead, it is to provide a safe space for vulnerability and support for wellness practices. True Voice was created by digital marketing and technology company Quantasy.

About Quantasy

Quantasy is a digital marketing and technology company at the intersection of entertainment, advertising, technology, and culture. Understanding that brands can only truly impact cultural conversations and connect with their audiences with the right mix of Advertising, Content, Influence, and Platforms + Technology, Quantasy helps clients move culture in the right direction through its deep specialisms across all four pillars. Founded in 2011 and based in Los Angeles, its client roster spans Fortune 500 companies, high-growth start-ups, civic leaders, and global entrepreneurs, including American Honda, Google, Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson, and Wells Fargo. For additional information, please visit www.quantasy.com

About Howard

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced three Schwarzman Scholars, four Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

