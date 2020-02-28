Howard University Announces Dates of 2020 Homecoming Week, Slated October 10-18, 2020

"While Google has identified Howard University as the most searched, there are several other categories where the phrase 'The Most' aptly describes this illustrious institution, such as producer of the most black applicants to U.S. medical schools and the most black undergraduates who later earn a Ph.D. in STEM," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "However, the most important thing is having the Howard community of alumni return to alma mater to renew our commitment to her and to our guiding principles."

Homecoming 2020 will include a variety of fan-favorite events, such as Bison Day of Service, Call to Chapel, Bison Madness, the HU Ideas Festival, the School and Colleges Open Houses, and the annual Homecoming Jazz Brunch.

"Add to this the energy that Coach Larry Scott will bring to the football gridiron and I'm certain this year's celebration is one that you won't want to miss. I encourage all students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends to save the date and join us here in D.C. for an exciting array of entertainment, infotainment and fellowship," said President Frederick.

The homecoming theme and schedule of events will be disseminated at a later date.

Please visit the athletics department ticket portal www.BisonTickets.com for 2020 football season ticket updates.

