Howard University Appoints Andrea D. Jackson As Dean of The College of Dentistry

Dr. Jackson completed both her bachelor's degree in zoology, and doctor of dental surgery degree at Howard University. She then completed a certificate in general dentistry at Howard University Hospital, and certificate and master of science degree in prosthodontics at Georgetown University School of Dentistry.

Through more than 30 years of service at Howard University, Dr. Jackson has served in positions of increasing responsibility at the college including most recently as interim dean, associate dean of clinical affairs and professor and chair of the Department of Prosthodontics.

"As interim dean, Dr. Jackson has performed admirably, and gained the trust and confidence of faculty, students, and staff alike," said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "We congratulate Dean Jackson as she assumes this new role of leadership for the College of Dentistry."

Dr. Jackson has served in various capacities with national dental organizations, including the Joint Commission on National Dental Board Examinations, the Commission on Dental Competency Assessments, and the American Dental Education Association. She is a diplomat in the American Board of Prosthodontics, a fellow in the American College of Prosthodontists, and a fellow in the American College of Dentists.

Howard University College of Dentistry is the nation's fifth oldest dental school and one of only two HBCU dental schools in the nation. It serves as the only dental college in the District of Columbia.

A bachelor's degree or three or more years of undergraduate education with the necessary pre-requisites is required for admission to dental school. The pre-doctoral dental program is four years, which is required to graduate and become a general dentist. Howard University awards the DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery) degree at the end of its four-year program.

Pictured: Dean Andrea D. Jackson, Howard University College of Dentistry.

Credit: Howard University

Media contact: Alonda Thomas, Alonda.thomas@howard.edu

