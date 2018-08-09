Howard University Appoints Donna Brazile as King Endowed Chair in Public Policy

"Ms. Brazile has spent decades at the table of the political discourse in our nation," says Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick. "She can now draw on all her experience and wisdom to bring a bipartisan discussion to these critical issues."

Brazile is the first African American woman to direct a major presidential campaign, serving as Al Gore's campaign manager in the 2000 election. She is the former Interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the author of the New York Times bestseller, Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House. And, she is a co-author of the forthcoming book entitled, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics.

During the year-long position, Brazile will focus on the theme, "The Future Is Now," exploring several public policy areas. Brazile says she is excited to make Howard University her first chair position, an historically black college and university (HBCU), in such an important political year.

"2018 is an election season like none other," Brazile says.

"Having a conversation, not only about public policy, but also citizen political activism just ten years following the historic election of President Barack Obama, is a great and timely opportunity."

The King Chair provides students access to experienced, senior public service executives who have developed and advanced public policy initiatives. Since 2008, six prominent public leaders have engaged students on issues related to the public interest, including an examination of the intricacies of policy making.

"We are delighted that such a renowned political strategist as Donna Brazile will hold the King Chair in Public Policy this academic year," Gwen and Colby King said in a joint statement. "Donna Brazile will bring unparalleled breadth and depth of experience and knowledge to Howard students across several academic disciplines. Her presence on HU's campus will spark a higher level of understanding and pique interest in the political process – having them eager to engage with her."

The first event, scheduled September 4, is titled, "Finding Your Seat At The Table." Her goal is to demystify the political process and how public policy is made.

Brazile is the recipient of over ten honorary doctorate degrees from major colleges and universities, including her alma mater, Louisiana State University. She is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, serving since 2002, and a recent fellow of the Joan Shorenstein Fellowship in Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard's Kennedy School.

Brazile is the founder and director of Brazile & Associates LLC, a general consulting, grassroots advocacy, and training firm based in Washington, DC.

