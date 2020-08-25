Howard University Appoints Frank Tramble as VP of Communications

"I am excited to have Frank Tramble join my leadership team to oversee our university branding and strategic communications plan," says President Wayne A. I. Frederick. " His experience in team building and managing high-visibility campaigns in the higher education arena will be a tremendous asset to our campus. I look forward to working with him to advance the work of the Howard Forward Strategic Plan and continue to create a vibrant and sustainable academic institution of exceptional quality."

Over the past six and a half years, Tramble has served in a series of communications leadership positions at Georgetown University. Most recently, he led the Office of Advancement's Communication Strategy and Operations as senior director, where he oversaw all high-level strategy and execution for 300+ projects annually, including high-visibility signature events and marketing campaigns. He most recently created the "50 years of caring" campaign to celebrate the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center's 50th anniversary. Tramble successfully rebuilt the operational structure of the advancement communications team, which fully supports the $200 million yearly fundraising arm of the institution. He also serves as an adjunct faculty capstone advisor for the integrated marketing communications graduate program at Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies.

Tramble excelled in the higher-education marketing field and gained recognition for his creativity and assessment roles on various marketing campaigns. For the past 11 years, he has served as a member on the CASE Circle of Excellence awards for digital communications judging committee and as a lead judge for the past several years.

From 2014 to 2017, Tramble served as Georgetown's associate director for annual giving marketing and operations. During his tenure, he was responsible for over 150 marketing appeals and campaigns, which raised over $12 million and created Georgetown's highest-grossing single direct marketing appeal, raising more than $900,000.

In 2009, Tramble acted as the assistant director of annual giving marketing at Michigan State University. He was responsible for rebranding the largest telemarketing program in the nation with over 250 student employees. His annual giving fundraising & marketing portfolio also included the Michigan State University College of Law, Veterinary Medicine, Osteopathic Medicine, and Human Medicine. He also led student engagement marketing programs that increased student giving by 40% in dollars and 35% in donors in one year.

"Howard University is known for its rich history in producing academic scholars, transformative faculty, and prominent alumni who shape the world in which we all live," says Tramble. "I am truly honored and exhilarated to join President Frederick's leadership team as we continue the mission to raise the global profile of this distinguished institution through truth and service."

Beyond his role as a communications leader, Tramble is also the founder, lead coach, and chief marketing officer of DC Run Crew, a community-based organization that is designed to motivate people to excel in their daily life through the sport of running. Since its founding in 2017, DC Run Crew's public relations marketing campaigns have garnered attention from major athletic brands such as Lululemon, New Balance, and Nike. Tramble also created local partnerships to support fellow black-owned businesses and organizations in DC and has amassed support from thousands in the running community both locally and globally.

Tramble received his bachelor's degree in advertising management from Michigan State University and his master's degree in integrated marketing communications from Georgetown University. He also completed a certificate program in executive business leadership from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business.

