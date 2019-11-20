Howard University Appoints Paul Monteiro to AVP of External Affairs

"With his extensive background in governmental relations, Mr. Monteiro will bring a wealth of relevant experiences to the Office of External Affairs as it focuses on maintaining and building relationships with local, state and federal government officials," says President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "I look forward to working with him in his new role as we continue to move the university's mission forward."

Monteiro has served as Howard's chief of staff since 2017. In that role he focused on the efficient operation of the Office of the President and interfaced regularly with a broad range of stakeholders. Monteiro is a proud graduate of the University of Maryland and the Howard University School of Law. He began his federal service as a marshal's aide at the United States Supreme Court in 1999 and later worked briefly for then-White House Counsel Harriet Miers. In 2006, Monteiro served in the Washington, D.C. office of then-Senator Barack Obama before transitioning to his presidential campaign in 2007 and working as the national deputy director of religious affairs.

After the 2008 election, Monteiro joined the White House staff as an associate director of the Office of Public Engagement and coordinator of the White House Mentorship Program for young men attending local high schools. President Obama later appointed him as the national director of AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), the national service program founded in 1965. In 2015, Attorney General Loretta Lynch designated him as head of the Community Relations Service at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Currently, Monteiro serves as an appointed member of the Prince George's County Public Schools Board of Education in Maryland where he chairs the Academic Affairs committee.

Media Contact: Alonda.thomas@howard.edu

SOURCE Howard University

Related Links

http://www.howard.edu

