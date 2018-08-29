Howard University Gallery of Art to Loan Charles White Works to Renowned Museum of Modern Art

"The Howard University Gallery of Art is honored to loan two significant Charles White works from our collection to The Museum of Modern Art," says President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick. "Mr. White left an indelible mark on Howard University, having served as an artist in residence in 1945 and as a distinguished professor in 1978. The two pieces which will be on display demonstrate his ability to capture the mood of a generation. To gather more than 100 pieces of White's work together will truly be an unforgettable moment."

Presented to mark the 100th anniversary of the artist's birth, the exhibition will feature more than 100 paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, illustrated books, and record covers created during White's 40-year career. Charles White: A Retrospective is organized by Esther Adler, Associate Curator, Department of Drawings and Prints, and Sarah Kelly Oehler, Field-McCormick Chair and Curator of American Art, Art Institute of Chicago.

"Charles White's influence on American and African American art is without comparison," says Gwendolyn H. Everett, Ph.D., director of the Howard University Gallery of Art and associate dean for the Division of Fine Arts. "At a time when most images of African Americans were stereotypical and derogative, White felt compelled to make art that affirmed human dignity. He used his art as a weapon to fight against social and economic injustice."

Charles White: A Retrospective will be on display at MoMA October 7, 2018 - January 13, 2019. MoMA is the only venue within the traveling tour where Five Great American Negroes and Native Son #2 will be displayed. For more information, visit moma.org.

