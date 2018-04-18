Howard University Hospital and DCPS Team Up for Stop the Bleed Initiative

Stop the Bleed is an initiative launched in 2015, by the Obama Administration, in response to an increasing number of active shooting incidents. The initiative is designed to cultivate and encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to stop life-threatening bleeding during an emergency situation before professional help arrives.

The training was coordinated through H.D. Woodson's Teacher Professional Development Day and featured HUH's Trauma and Critical Care team, instructing the school's Physical Education and Health faculty members on a variety of lifesaving medical techniques to control hemorrhaging.

"The health and safety of our children is something that is priceless," says Jim Diegel, HUH Chief Executive Officer. "As a community of caregivers, it's important that we come together and take meaningful action to prevent the loss of life under the most difficult circumstances. We are inspired to share these valuable skills with our young people, which will help them build confidence that may lead to an interest in healthcare."

Time is a critical factor for a person who's bleeding profusely from a traumatic experience. Without any medical help, severe bleeding can kill an individual within minutes. It's imperative that someone on the scene administers immediate medical attention. Stop the Bleed provides life-saving strategies and public access to bleeding control tools already in use by first responders and the military.

"I am honored to share my expertise and be a part of a narrative between the medical community and the public school system that encourages people to save lives," says Dr. Mallory Williams, HUH Chief Division of Trauma and Critical Care. "Stop the Bleed speaks to the notion of people's goodwill and their resilient efforts to intervene in a medical emergency in the spirit of taking care of each other."

For more information, please visit https://stopthebleedingcoalition.org/. For media inquiries contact: Sholnn Freeman, sholnn.freeman@howard.edu.

