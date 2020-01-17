Howard University Hospital Celebrates 27th Year at NBC4 Health and Fitness EXPO

Spanning the course of two days (January 18 & 19), the NBC4 Health and Fitness EXPO features more than 85,000 attendees and 200 health organizations under one roof. The EXPO provides D.C., area residents with a unique opportunity to engage healthcare professionals to get a free health check-up, seek medical advice, and schedule real-time appointments in a conducive environment.

"We are excited to be celebrating our 27th year at the NBC4 Health & Fitness EXPO. This event provides a great platform for us to engage local residents regarding their health and wellness," says HUH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shelly McDonald-Pinkett. "The importance of getting a routine health screening as well as speaking to medical experts is an integral part of managing your health. Our ongoing participation at this event is a testament to Howard's longstanding goal to raise the health equity of area residents."

A team of expert physicians and trained specialists will be at HUH's booth (#1253), beginning on Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, January 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are invited to stop by for a free health screening and to speak to HUH medical specialists. HUH will also bring back its popular Health and Wellness Information Stations, offering attendees one-on-one access to a multitude of specialty services.

List of Free Health Screenings

List of Health and Wellness Information Stations Blood Pressure

Ask the Doctor Cholesterol

Ask the Nutritionist Dental

Ask the Pharmacist Drug Interaction (Pharmacy)

Community Services Glucose

Geriatrics (Alzheimer's Research) HIV

Emergency Medicine (Safety/Fall Prevention) Memory (Geriatrics)

Research Awareness (GHUCCTS) Sickle Cell

Stress Relief Zone Vision (Ophthalmology)

Viral Hepatitis Center

For media inquiries contact: Tony Blue, ablue@huhosp.org.

