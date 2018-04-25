Howard University Hospital Earns Sleep Center Accreditation

"We are extremely proud of our Sleep Disorders Center for setting a benchmark to achieve accreditation status," says Jim Diegel, HUH Chief Executive Officer. "Research proves that a good night's sleep is essential to our health and well-being. This recognition confirms that our patients are receiving the highest quality of service and care. I want to thank our team members in the Sleep Disorders Center for all of their tireless efforts during this lengthy process."

To achieve accreditation, a sleep center must meet or exceed all standards for professional health care as designated by the AASM. The accreditation process involves detailed review of personnel and inspection of a center's equipment, including an evaluation of testing procedures, patient care and physician training. Additionally, the sleep center's goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.

"We are pleased to receive this significant recognition from the AASM," says Dr. Peter Whitesell, MD, FCCP, FAASM, Medical Director, HUH Sleep Disorders Center. "The most common sleep disorders can contribute to a variety of health problems that affect the human body's basic biological processes. This accreditation solidifies our commitment to improve the quality of life of our patients with sleep disorders."

The HUH Sleep Disorders Center is a state-of-the-art facility that administers comprehensive in-center sleep and home sleep apnea testing to diagnose and treat all types of sleep disorders.

