Howard University Hospital Introduces State-of-the-Art 3D Mammography Technology

"We are extremely excited to unveil new 3D mammography technology, which will provide a higher level of care and improve women's health outcomes in our local community," says Jim Diegel, HUH Chief Executive Officer. "HUH is proud to offer this lifesaving service to thousands of women across the Metropolitan Washington Area, which is a great weapon in our fight against breast cancer."

3D mammography takes images of the breast in slices from many different angles and provides a detailed view of dense breast tissue, making it easier to detect the size, shape and location of any potential abnormalities. The technology is proven to be up to 40 percent more accurate than 2D mammography in locating invasive cancers, as well as reducing false-positive findings and the need for additional tests.

"3D technology enables greater diagnostic confidence for our technologist and our patients who are utilizing the service," says Dr. Estelle Cooke-Sampson, HUH Radiologist. "The breakthrough improvements allows our team to conduct a more thoroughly efficient exam and enhances the comprehensive care that we offer our patients."

More than 300,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. If not properly detected and treated in the early stages, breast cancer can spread to other parts of the body and become potentially fatal.

"Early detection and diagnosis are critical to surviving breast cancer," says Derek Perkins, HUH Administrative Director Radiology. "Being able to provide our patients with state-of-the-art, 3D mammography and our best quality of care ties directly into Howard University Hospital's true mission of helping all people."

3D mammography is recommended every other year for all women between the ages of 35 and 50, especially those who have a family history of breast cancer or who may be at a higher risk for developing the disease.

For media inquiries contact: Sholnn Freeman, sholnn.freeman@howard.edu, 202-865-3518

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/howard-university-hospital-introduces-state-of-the-art-3d-mammography-technology-300627576.html

SOURCE Howard University

Related Links

http://www.howard.edu

