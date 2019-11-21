Howard University Pays Tribute to Alumnus Congressman Elijah Cummings on Nov. 25

Congressman Cummings passed away last month, after proudly serving Maryland's 7 th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than 20 years. Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick , who referred to the Congressman as a powerhouse voice for the unheard, a servant leader and a friend, acknowledged the importance of honoring Congressman Cummings on the campus he once graced as a student leader.

"As we reflect on the many successes Congressman Cummings achieved during his lifetime, of greatest significance, he was present and there for his family, the less fortunate, the persecuted, the victimized, the city of Baltimore, America and Howard University," President Frederick explains. "We, here at Howard, will strive to perpetuate his legacy by taking up his clarion call and fighting for equality and justice. While devastated at the news of his passing, we are truly honored to celebrate the life of a true son of Howard."

Before graduating from Howard in 1973, Congressman Cummings held a campus leadership position throughout all four years of undergraduate study, including being a member of the George W. Carver and Meridian Hill Hall Judiciary Boards, sophomore class president, Howard University Student Association (HUSA) Treasurer, and HUSA President. While at Howard, Congressman Cummings was educated by political science faculty experts who are among the earliest of all Blacks to earn Ph.D.'s in political science. With the study of Black politics arguably being birthed at Howard University, Congressman Cummings' many experiences as an undergraduate student propelled his lifetime of honorable public service.

Brazile currently serves as chair of the Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Public Policy Lecture Series at Howard University, a position Congressman Cummings previously held from 2015-2017. As mistress of ceremonies for the upcoming tribute, Brazile says it is important to keep the Congressman's dedication to uplifting and empowering alive among Howard University students who share aspirations of becoming public servants.

"I first met Elijah Cummings as a young congressional staffer and I have looked up to him my entire career," says Brazile. "Representative Cummings was a selfless public servant, who devoted considerable time both mentoring and putting in place services to support our youth. He cared deeply about the students at Howard and it's our role to ensure that his legacy will always live on."

After graduating from Howard, earning a law degree from University of Maryland School of Law and practicing law for 19 years, Congressman Cummings blazed his own trails by beginning his career of public service in the Maryland House of Delegates, where he served for more than a decade. In his most recent role, Congressman Cummings served as the chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. As the committee's Chairman, Congressman Cummings fought to hold the presidential administration to a high standard of excellence and to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the actions of the government of the United States.

For members of the community who are interested in attending Howard University's Tribute to U.S. Representative Elijah E. Cummings: A Champion for Democracy and Civic Engagement, seating will be available first come, first serve basis. The tribute will also be livestreamed on both whut.org and whur.com.

