Howard University Student Michaella Moore Becomes Third Marshall Scholar in School History

"This a great day in the history of student accomplishments at Howard University and we applaud Michaella Moore for being an exemplar of excellence in truth and service," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "Her ambition to pursue medicine and change the global health conversation, policy and practices will help to increase health equity in underserved communities. We appreciate The Marshall Scholarship program for assisting her in getting one step closer to her goals."

Moore is a senior biology major, sociology and theater arts double minor.

The Newark, Delaware, native has a passion for global health equity and dismantling health disparities within the Black diaspora.

"After researching the program, applying was a no-brainer," said Moore. "The Marshall Scholarship will give me the opportunity to shake hands with people who've written some of my public health and medical sociology textbooks. I really believe my time in London as a Marshall Scholar will become an inseparable part of my story and I cannot wait to move forward!"

Under the tutelage of Professor Mark Burke, Ph.D., Moore conducted her honors thesis in the laboratory on neuronal loss in infant macaque monkeys orally infected with Simian Immunodeficiency Virus (SIV). She has also conducted summer research at the University of Pennsylvania on patient perceptions regarding transplantation from donors positive for Hepatitis-C infection, as well as in Dakar, Senegal, on the antimicrobial effects of Chlorella Vulgaris.

"The more I was offered opportunities to travel, the more I understood just how big the world is and just how life-changing actually seeing it could be," said Moore. "The experiences I had abroad completely shifted my entire view of life, health, culture, faith and so much more."

Moore is a member of several organizations, including the Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Honor Society and 1867 Undergraduate Assistantship Program. She has led as the vice president of the Petey Greene Program, where she has served as a tutor in jails and prisons throughout the community.

Moore has excelled as a Penn Access Summer Scholar—a highly selective program for students who plan to matriculate to medical school. In the future, she plans to earn her medical degree from Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia and become a practicing physician and advocate for underserved communities. She intends to expand her career to a global stage by informing health policy on national and international platforms in order to increase access to advanced quality and personalized care.

"I really want to join the national and global conversations on health care and health policy to help our nation and my people achieve the equity they deserve," said Moore. "I want to diminish some of our global disparities through policy work and increase access to health care."

