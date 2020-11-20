Howard University Student Pharmacist Presents Critical Research Following the Conclusion of AMCP Foundation and Genentech Internship

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Foundation recognizes Montrell Taylor, 2021 PharmD Candidate at Howard University College of Pharmacy, for his successful completion of the Genentech Evidence for Access Summer Internship Program.

Now in its seventh year, the AMCP Foundation and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. internship collaboration provides an opportunity for future pharmacists to gain firsthand experience through projects across Genentech's Medical Affairs, Evidence for Access division in South San Francisco, Calif. This summer, the internship was virtual and remote, but Mr. Taylor nonetheless worked closely with industry experts in the field of managed care and contributed to pressing projects that underscore AMCP Foundation's mission of investing in future-oriented research.

"Career journeys in managed care launch each summer through AMCP Foundation internships," said Executive Director Paula J. Eichenbrenner, MBA, CAE. "We are extremely thankful for Genentech's continued support and dedication to help prepare future pharmacists for leadership roles in population health management."

With co-authors including health economists and Genentech executives, Mr. Taylor recently presented new findings that contribute to the growing body of research intended to identify and ameliorate the causes of racial disparities in health care. Utilizing a large sample from an electronic health record, his project assessed whether Black patients with ovarian cancer are less likely to receive care that is adherent to guidelines from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). The capstone was presented at AMCP Nexus 2020 Virtual on Wednesday, Oct. 21 (view all Nexus 2020 Virtual posters) .

AMCP Foundation congratulates Mr. Taylor for completing the 2020 Evidence for Access Summer Internship Program in partnership with Genentech.

Montrell Taylor, Howard University, College of Pharmacy, Washington, D.C.

Poster #C50: The Association Between Race and NCCN Adherent Care Among Patients with Stage 3 and 4 Ovarian Cancer

Virtual Preceptor: Pattie Strong, Principal Project Manager, Genentech, Inc.

"I cannot believe how quickly time has flown by, but as I reflect on these last few months, it was rewarding in many ways," said Taylor. "From the day I virtually arrived at this program, I knew I would leave with all of the tools necessary to succeed as a leader and future pharmacist."

About AMCP Foundation

Established in 1990, the 501(c)3 nonprofit AMCP Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP). It exists to advance the collective knowledge and insights on major issues associated with the practice of pharmacy in managed care health care settings. By facilitating innovative research initiatives and providing educational opportunities to learn about managed care pharmacy, the AMCP Foundation invests in the future of managed care. Visit www.amcpfoundation.org.

SOURCE AMCP Foundation

Related Links

www.amcpfoundation.org

