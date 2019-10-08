HowItShouldBe TargetCW's Corporate Responsibility Initiative; Company To Donate $1MM To Women's Organizations

TargetCW most recently sponsored Harvard Business Review's Big Idea on "Women, Power, and Influence" by Melinda Gates and their HBR IdeaCast podcast on gender equality. Inspired by Melinda Gates's pledge to donate $1 Billion towards expanding 'women's power and influence' over the next 10 years, TargetCW has made a pledge of their own to donate $1 Million towards women's organizations over the next 10 years, or sooner. This kicks off with TargetCW donating $10,000 to specific women's organizations for each new client they onboard for the remainder of the year.

"We celebrate gender, race and the unique beauty in each human. At TargetCW, we are taking action and proudly campaigning, sharing our beliefs with the world. Because…we are only as good as the words and promises we stand behind," says Samer Khouli, President and CEO of TargetCW.

For additional details on TargetCW's #HowItShouldBe Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative, visit: http://www.targetcw.com/howitshouldbe

ABOUT TARGETCW

Established in 2009, TargetCW has been voted "Best Place to Work in San Diego" for seven years running and has a 5-Star rating on Glassdoor. TargetCW provides global Contingent Workforce Management services through the utilization of our world-class software, StaffingNation. This tool offers everything contingent workforce and talent pool management in one place, interconnected through our open API. We offer global payrolling, private talent pool with "click2engage", staffing services, IC compliance, MSP/hybrid-VMS, and best practices consulting.

TargetCW is a strength-based organization, investing significant time and money building a team of highly trained and happy employees. Our low turnover rate of less than 5% means we can invest in building and training our workforce instead of replacing them. Join our family, we're always hiring, happy engaged people (must love dogs)!

To learn more about TargetCW, visit targetcw.com

