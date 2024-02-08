Howitzer Systems Market Forecast Shows Robust Growth to 2032 Amid Rising Global Security Demands

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Howitzer Systems - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape for Howitzer Systems is expected to experience significant growth, according to a comprehensive market and technology forecast now available for review. With a forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.1% through 2032, the market value is projected to attain a striking US$72.1 billion by the end of the projection period.

Recent geopolitical events, notably the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, have played a vital role in shaping market dynamics within the North American and European regions. These territories stand out, with Europe alone predicted to represent 38.8% of the market share between 2024 and 2032, escalating to a substantial US$28.01 billion at a 9.3% CAGR.

The Modern Battlefield and Howitzer Relevance

The analysis within the study discusses how recent global conflicts have underlined the critical importance of long-range artillery systems in modern warfare. While missile systems offer high-accuracy solutions, the war scenario in Ukraine has unveiled the indispensable role of Howitzer systems in delivering the required volume of fire on the battlefield, an aspect particularly emphasized in Russian and Chinese military strategies.

Cost, Consolidation, and Capacity: Navigating Market Complexities

The expenditure associated with matching the artillery capabilities of peer adversaries poses a formidable economic challenge. However, the report indicates that creative approaches such as joint procurement initiatives amongst member states of security or political entities, like the EU and NATO, could help mitigate costs and foster economies of scale.

Beyond unit sales, the analysis points towards valuable opportunities within the industrial sphere where manufacturing capabilities are being stretched thin. This pressure on the industry could potentially lead to opportunities for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) across the supply chain, presenting significant economies of scale prospects and further consolidation.

Comprehensive Insights and Market Influence

The market study provides a detailed examination of the Howitzer Systems market's evolution, focusing on demand drivers, industry trends, technological advancements, regional and segment analyses. It assesses the effects of current global events on market trajectory and offers a granular view into the competitive landscape, including strategic alliances and SWOT analysis of key players.

Strategic Defense Insights

The report delivers insights that equip decision-makers with the foresight necessary to navigate the complexities of the Howitzer Systems market. Military contractors, defense strategists, and government entities will find this forecast valuable for aligning their strategic planning with market trends and forecasts, ensuring they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for Howitzer capabilities over the coming decade.

The study underscores financial, organizational, and geopolitical factors intertwining within the defense sector and their impact on the Howitzer Systems market, facilitating stakeholders to capitalize on the evolving opportunities and shape their investment strategies accordingly.

Technologies and Developments

Technology overview

Artillery Operational Concepts

Artillery Units' Organization

Divisional Artillery (DIVARTY)

Fire Direction Centre (FDC)

Ballistics

Towed vs Wheeled vs Tracked Systems

Lessons Learned from Ukraine

Technologies and design concepts that will impact the market

Advanced materials

C4I - Networking

Guidance

Automation

Autonomy

Signature management

Market Overview

Introduction

Howitzer market volumes distribution over forecast period by Region

The war in Ukraine and its impact

and its impact North America

Europe

Leading Companies

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Excalibur Army

Hanwha Defense

KNDS - KMW

KNDS - Nexter

Konstrukta Defense

MKEK

PGZ Group - HSW

RBSL (Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land)

Rheinmetall AG

Yugoimport

Segmentation

Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Mobility

Towed

Tracked

Wheeled

Calibre

105-149

150-200

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2sco37

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets