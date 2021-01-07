HOWLING HOT CHICKEN Proves Bridgeport Can Finally Have It All…

NORTH BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All eyes will be on the NORTH MAIN ST this February as the new All Natural Nashville Hot Chicken sensation — HOWLING HOT CHICKEN—opens its doors and fires up its Fryers.

If you're expecting frozen chicken with artificial ingredients kept frozen for weeks, look elsewhere. HOWLING HOT CHICKEN features chef-driven, free range chicken with no antibiotics or steroids from regional and local farms.

All New Storefront Urban - Hip - Hot

Everything at HOWLING HOT CHICKEN is made to order in dramatic fashion right before your eyes, including the gourmet sides. The fast-casual concept specializes in Hot Chicken tenders and sliders, offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), and sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n' Cheese and crispy French Fries.

HOWLING HOT CHICKEN's thoughtful and seasonally updated menu showcases its sustainable, organic and local ingredients, making it high on taste and comfort. Flavors like NO SPICE, LITE MILD, MEDIUM, HOT, VERY HOT, AND REAPER.

HOWLING HOT CHICKEN is the first CONNECTICUT restaurant concept by the HOWLING HOT CHICKEN team, whose company opened Connecticut's most iconic Italian restaurant—Spazzi—in the 90s and the uber successful MILKCRAFT® located in the Brick Walk, and throughout Connecticut.

HOWLING HOT CHICKEN is fully compatible and designed for getting our food safely to our clients: Seamless online ordering, Curbside Pickup, Call Ahead takeout, and Delivery are available with standard operating touchless procedures in place.

HOWLING HOT CHICKEN's aesthetic is an unmatched balance of industrial, natural, and urban themes created by award-winning design firm, L.I.D. HOWLING HOT CHICKEN's most striking feature is the market lit sidewalk café that fronts the restaurant's location. Floor-to-wall windows make the transition from the design of the dining room to the comfort of the outdoor tables feel seamless, making the shop a place for any and all to visit often. Painstaking attention to details, down to the custom lighting.

HOWLING HOT CHICKEN is located at 4615 Main St, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06606.

Don't forget dessert! The newest Milkcraft® 2.0 store is located next store which is scheduled to open this spring

