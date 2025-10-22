Howmet Aerospace Announces Executive Leadership Changes

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 21 years of service to Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) and in turning 60, Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire on December 31, 2025. Mr. Giacobbe has been a valued contributor to Howmet's success. He has been a trusted partner to John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and an invaluable resource to the Company's Board of Directors and the businesses within Howmet. From December 1 to December 31, 2025, Mr. Giacobbe will serve as special advisor to Mr. Plant. The Company wishes Mr. Giacobbe well in his retirement.

Effective December 1, 2025, Patrick Winterlich will join Howmet as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Winterlich most recently was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hexcel Corporation. He joined Hexcel in 1998 and has held roles of increasing responsibility in Finance, Operations and Information Technology, prior to assuming his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Hexcel in 2017.

Mr. Winterlich will be based at Howmet's Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

