Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Common Stock Dividend

News provided by

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Jan 20, 2026, 08:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) declared a dividend of 12 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on February 25, 2026, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on February 6, 2026.

About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,170 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

SOURCE Howmet Aerospace Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Howmet Aerospace to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The press...
Howmet Aerospace to Acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing from Stanley Black & Decker for approximately $1.8 Billion

Howmet Aerospace to Acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing from Stanley Black & Decker for approximately $1.8 Billion

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, LLC...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics