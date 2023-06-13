Hoxhunt Appoints Petri Kuivala as Chief Information Security Officer Advisor

Company adds experienced security veteran to bolster product innovation and customer support

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoxhunt, the leading cybersecurity behavior change software company, today announced the appointment of Petri Kuivala as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Advisor. As CISO Advisor, Kuivala will work closely with the CISOs and security teams of current and prospective customers to understand their human-centered security vulnerabilities and help devise risk mitigation strategies. He will also play a pivotal role in product innovation, ensuring that Hoxhunt continues to deliver cutting-edge behavior change technology.

With over 25 years of experience, Kuivala has worked at the forefront of cybersecurity. Most recently, he was Vice President of General IT and User Experience at NXP Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications. Prior to this role, Kuivala was a long-time security executive at Nokia, serving as the company's CISO and CSO throughout his tenure of more than a decade. At Nokia, he helped form a streamlined and co-operative security management structure among product security, IT-security, product safety and corporate security. Following this, Kuivala was Senior Director of Global Security at Microsoft.

"Having acted as Hoxhunt's start-up coach for over five years, I have always been impressed with the company's innovative approach to security training, their platform's ability to completely transform human behavior and individual attitudes towards risk and, most importantly, their talented people," said Kuivala. "Strong human defense mechanisms are needed now more than ever as cyber attackers are increasing their efforts to exploit the human layer and gain access to the crown jewels of the enterprise. I look forward to working with existing and prospective customers to understand their human risk challenges and help improve their security posture, while also working to expand Hoxhunt's platform offerings and capabilities."

Currently, Kuivala is also a member of the Board of Directors at FIBRES Online, a company delivering trend and foresight technology, and Privaon Oy, a Finnish software and consultancy company specializing in privacy and data protection. In addition, Kuivala is a part of the Board of Advisors at LAAVAT, a security company for IoT manufacturing and Board of Advisors at Cybexer Technologies, a security company for providing Cyber Range services.

"Hoxhunt is privileged to add such an experienced and knowledgeable security professional to the team. Petri has sat at the frontline of security for such a long period of time and truly understands the challenges that CISOs face," said Mika Aalto, CEO and co-founder, Hoxhunt. "Petri will have an immediate impact on our company, adding an essential voice for both us and our customers. We look forward to seeing how he will help communicate and carry out the real security change that Hoxhunt can provide to organizations."

In addition to serving as CISO Advisor, Kuivala will also be a recurring guest on Hoxhunt's CISO Sandbox, a regular webinar series exploring the bold ideas of today's leading cybersecurity practitioners. You can find the full library of interviews here: Hoxhunt CISO Sandbox

