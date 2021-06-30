Hoy Health Celebrates!

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoy Health LLC., is leading innovation in Digital Healthcare with the expansion of its Remote Patient Monitoring Program App to support 18 new languages. The multilingual, digital primary care platform now includes language profiles that cater to Arabic, Bengali, Cantonese, Dutch, French (traditional and Canadian French,) German, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, Portuguese (Traditional and Brazilian,) Russian, Tagalog and Yoruba speakers. Hoy Health is the only bilingual (English and Spanish) and now multilingual, unified Digital Primary Healthcare Platform on the market. Patients can access quality Primary Healthcare services all on one platform such as; telemedicine, access to and savings on prescription and generic Medications, a first of its kind Pre-Paid Medication Voucher system; (where people in the United States can purchases medications online for loved ones at home in Mexico and Central America for in market home delivery within 24hours of purchase) and Remote Patient Monitoring facilitated by an integrated infrastructure of Software and Chronic Condition Management Kits and an easy to use design interface.

Remote Patient Monitoring accessible to all!

This latest technological development reflects the company's commitment to providing best in class solutions whilst keeping up with industry best practices and consumer demands. According to a U.S. Census Bureau 2019 A.C.S. study "Languages Spoken at Home other than English"; 22% (67.8M) of their Data Profiles reported speaking multiple languages at home with Spanish, Chinese (Cantonese and Mandarin), Tagalog, Arabic, French (Cajun) and Korean listed as the top languages. HoyHealth's CEO, Mario Anglada, acknowledges the need for leveraging technological resources to meet industry demands and establish global outreach; "As a Digital healthcare company, we are dedicated to serving those individuals that need quality, low-cost primary healthcare solutions that are culturally and linguistically relevant. At Hoy Health, we acknowledge that there are many barriers to accessing efficient healthcare services, with language being one of those barriers." He also states that; "With Hoy Health bridging the gap between access to affordable primary care services and linguistic barriers, we can expand healthcare services to those that need it by making the HoyRPM APP more accessible."

HoyRPM is a Remote Patient Monitoring Program that offers partners a turn-key solution that allows patients to manage their chronic conditions from the comfort of their own home leading to better patient outcomes and decreased hospital readmissions. In addition, HoyHealth's patient management platform exists as a high-touch support environment that promotes patient engagement and provides continuous adherence as a low-cost plan without any implementation cost to doctors. HoyRPM allows for these services to be billed more efficiently so that patients can receive the care they need.

Through the HoyHealth Remote Patient Monitoring APP, digital healthcare can now be inclusive and available to a much wider multicultural and multilingual demographic with benefits to all such as increased patient compliance, better adherence, and decreased hospital readmissions, all leading to improved health outcomes. For Healthcare Administration, RPM generates additional revenue for healthcare providers, allows for better management of their patients, and now with HoyHealth RPM, linguistic inclusion that promotes cultural relevance and a deterrent to one of the main Social Determinants of Health.

About HOY HEALTH

Founded in 2017, is the ­first and only bilingual Digital Primary Care platform with a family of virtual products and services specially designed for the healthcare needs of medically underserved populations in the US and across the world. Our mission is to provide access to Primary Care services at low cost in the US, Central America, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

In 2018, selected as a Global Health Transformer in Startup Health's Moonshot Academy.

In 2019, selected as part of the 15 most innovative healthcare companies in the US by the editors of Fierce Healthcare.

In 2020, selected as Finalist in "Startup of the year" by Established.

In 2021, selected to be a part of Mayo Clinic & ASU Accelerator.

