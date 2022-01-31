Hoy Health Expands Operations into Mexico

GREER, S.C., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoy Health is a health tech company that is leading primary care in the digital health industry via remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and medication access. True to its mission of providing affordable and accessible primary care services to everyone, everywhere, the company opened its first international office in Guadalajara, Mexico last June 2021.

Starting early February 2022, Hoy Health will be offering telemedicine services via its HoyDOCÒ platform at the Central de Abastos in Mexico City, one of the most important Mexican national supply communities. The commercial district spans across 304 acres and facilitates a wide supply chain network of over 2,000 businesses, producers, wholesalers, retailers, and consumers combined. The market handles the movement of over 30,000 tons of merchandise daily, representing 80% of consumption in the Mexico City metropolitan area. The daily consumer traffic has up to 500,000 visitors per day.

Hoy Health CEO Mario Anglada states, "The company has chosen to focus on telehealth services as value added support to an already overburdened Mexican healthcare system. In order for us to make an impact, it is important to choose a location and offer products where our customers would benefit immediately from the advantages of affordable and accessible primary care services."

Hoy Health looks forward to the successful launch of its 12 on-site HoyDOCÒ telemedicine mobile kiosks, to be situated at different locations within the Central de Abastos, Mexico City. Walk-in patients will now have instantaneous access to primary care video consultations provided by doctors for their primary care needs including treatment of chronic conditions and medication access, if necessary.

In its continuous effort to close the healthcare gaps created by Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) barriers within medically underserved populations across the globe, Hoy Health remains focused on offering its holistic suite of multilingual programs to everyone, everywhere; allowing patients to take control of their healthcare needs, while enabling them to save time and money in the process.

