Hoy Health Innovates its RPM Platform to Address Visual Impairment

GREER, S.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoy Health is a health tech company that is leading primary care in the digital health industry via remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and medication access. Following the successful innovation upgrade of its remote patient monitoring APP (HoyRPM) to include an 18-language interface capability earlier this year, Hoy Health now introduces its latest patient-focused innovation. A color-blind recognition system has been applied to the design interface, which allows patients with color vision deficiencies to easily navigate the APP with greater efficiency, leading to a decrease in user errors, while increasing compliance.

Hoy Health's UX/UI design team identified that color-blindness (color vision deficiency, or CVD) affects approximately 1 in 12 men and 1 in 200 women throughout the world. Though most people with deficient color vision inherited the condition as a maternal genetic trait, some people become color-blind because of diseases such as diabetes, or acquire the condition over time due to the aging process, medication, etc. Based on these statistics and the demographic nature of its patient populations, the company embarked on the new design feature as an innovative touchpoint to improve upon the customer experience of its HoyRPM platform. Chief Technology Officer Jose Febus comments, "Part of the company's mission is to ensure the products and services we develop and provide are at an optimal level for everyone to use, and that includes senior populations that may have deficiencies in their ability to identify various color combinations."

"As a leader in providing digital primary care, reliance on technology, innovation, and functional design is important to our continued success," states Mario Anglada, CEO. "In order to grow in a competitive space such as ours, it's critical to be constantly driving innovation." He further adds, "Hoy Health remains committed to ensuring that we deliver the best patient experience possible for everyone who engages with our digital ecosystem, and this latest HoyRPM APP innovation is a great example of this commitment."

About HOY HEALTH

Founded in 2017, is the first and only bilingual Digital Primary Care platform with a family of virtual products and services specially designed for the healthcare needs of medically underserved populations in the US and around the world.

In 2021, won the Mayo Clinic & ASU Med Tech Accelerator "Audience Choice Award".

In 2020, selected as Finalist in "Startup of the Year" by Established.

In 2019, selected as part of the 15 most innovative healthcare companies in the US by the editors of Fierce Healthcare.

In 2018, selected as a Global Health Transformer in Startup Health's Moonshot Academy.

Innovator's Network Member of the American Heart Association.

