HOY HEALTH Launches HoyMEDS Prescription Savings Program

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoy Health LLC, an innovative health-tech start-up that offers access to quality healthcare programs through state-of-the-art technology, announced today the launch of a new prescription savings program, HoyMEDS, in a partnership with MedImpact. With the HoyMEDS Prescription Savings Card, patients can save up to 80%* on brand name and generic medications across a wide network of over 62,000 pharmacies.

HoyMEDS

"The HoyMEDS Prescription Savings Program works for everyone whether you have health insurance or not," said Mario Anglada, Chief Executive Officer, Hoy Health LLC. "This savings program is an important part of our HoyHealth platform, as our goal is to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare to all patients and their families. With this savings card, patients can simply fill their prescriptions at their local pharmacy and save money instantly."

HoyMEDS allows any card holder and their family members to enjoy discounts on generic and brand name medications at most major retail pharmacy locations and independent pharmacies across the U.S. The program even provides savings on certain medications for pets! There are no program fees or cost to enroll. Patients can search their prescription medications to find the lowest cost at their local pharmacy by using the pricing tool on the HoyMEDS.com website.

"We are pleased to partner with HoyHealth to provide prescription savings for consumers," says Marty Mattei, VP Clinical Product Innovation and Strategy of MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. "Savings programs are only helpful if they are convenient and understandable. The HoyMEDS savings program couldn't be easier."

To register for the HoyMEDS Prescription Savings Card or to learn more, patients can visit www.HoyMEDS.com or by calling toll-free 1-888-807-9798.

About HOY HEALTH, LLC

Hoy Health LLC, is a first of its kind health-tech platform that provides a comprehensive and integrated bilingual healthcare support ecosystem to medically underserved patients offering solutions relative to access to medications, medication adherence, tele-health and chronic condition management program. HoyHealth's core businesses include HoyMEDS, a prescription medication discount program; HoyRX, a medication discount voucher program; HoyCCM, a chronic condition management program; and HoyDOC, a telemedicine program. For more information, go to http://www.HoyHealth.com.

About MedImpact

MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc., an independent, trend-focused PBM™, is the nation's largest privately held PBM, serving health plans, self-funded employers and government entities. Our business model is unique. We focus on effectively managing client pharmacy benefits to promote Lower Cost and Better Care through One Source. Our model aligns us with our clients. We help promote prescribing of lower-net-cost, medically appropriate drugs with fulfillment at the most appropriate participating pharmacy providing competitive pricing, good value and high-quality service. Our number-one goal is client satisfaction by providing flexible solutions and member-centric products with a focus on lowest-net cost and quality outcomes.

* Average savings of 45%, with potential savings of up to 80% (based on 2016 national program savings data). All prescription drugs are eligible for savings.

