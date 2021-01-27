Hoy Health LLC to Integrate American Heart Association Science-Based Health Content

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., accounting for 1 in 4 deaths.1 Hispanics are disproportionately affected, with 49% of males and 42.6% of females suffering from cardiovascular disease2. Other chronic conditions more prevalent among Hispanics include:

Diabetes -- Using data from 2013 to 2016, 15.1% of male Hispanics and 14.1% of females have diagnosed diabetes. 3

Obesity -- 80.8% of males and 77.8% of females were overweight or obese (vs 69.9% of adults over age of 20)4

These statistics, among others, highlight the need to provide culturally and linguistically relevant primary care health services to minorities and underserved communities, including migrants, to help prevent and manage these chronic conditions.

Hoy Health, a digital health company, is using its innovative primary care platform to provide access to affordable, quality and linguistically relevant primary care services to underserved communities and is incorporating American Heart Association science-based health management plans, called CarePlans.

The American Heart Association has defined ideal cardiovascular health based on seven risk factors, Life's Simple 7®, that people can improve through lifestyle changes: smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol, and blood pressure. The Association's CarePlans present actions people can take to improve their Life's Simple 7 factors and are designed so that any person can work toward improved health. The actions are not expensive or difficult and even modest improvements to these factors can make a big difference.

"The Center aims to expand usage of the Associations science-based CarePlans, so it's incredibly encouraging to see Hoy Health leveraging best-in-class science from the American Heart Association with the aim of improving health education and health engagement," said Patrick Wayte, senior vice president of the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation.

Hoy Health has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology and Innovation Innovators' Network, which is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

"We are very proud of our collaboration with the American Heart Association Center. This is a critical step to provide a more robust, stronger, and evidence-based offering to all our patients that we hope will result in better outcomes for the communities we serve," said Mario Anglada, CEO of Hoy Health

About Hoy Health

Hoy Health, LLC is a first-of-its-kind health-tech digital platform that provides a comprehensive and integrated bilingual healthcare support ecosystem to medically underserved patients, offering solutions related to medication access, medication adherence, telehealth and chronic condition management programs. Hoy Health was named by FierceHealthcare as one of the top "Fierce 15" health companies of 2019, and was a finalist in Established's StartUp of the Year 2020 competition. Visit http://www.HoyHealth.com .

