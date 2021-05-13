Hoy Health Wins Audience Favorite at Mayo Clinic Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care MedTech Accelerator 2021

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoy Health LLC., recently won the Audience Choice vote at the final "Pitch Presentation" at the Spring 2021 Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University MedTech Accelerator. Hoy Health, a Digital Primary Healthcare company, was one of 8 International companies selected to participate in the prestigious Accelerator program that spans a diverse range of sectors across health care and medicine. The MedTech Accelerator is part of the Mayo Clinic Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care and is an extension of innovative initiatives developed by Mayo Clinic and ASU. Both institutions are widely known for their expertise and world-renowned medical alumni.

Hoy Health showcased its Remote Patient Monitoring Program as the foundation of its unified Digital Healthcare platform. The company is focused on empowering patients via HoyRPM (Remote Patient Monitoring,) to manage their chronic conditions with access to telehealth, medication and health literacy, leading to better patient outcomes. CEO of Hoy Health, Mario Anglada, stated that "it was an honour for Hoy Health to be identified and selected to be a part of the program." He added that winning the audience choice and being validated by the Mayo Clinic's panel of experts has been a rewarding experience for the Hoy Health Team; "any company that wants to innovate and grow their business needs access to resources that can facilitate this growth. Being selected to participate serves as recognition for all of the hard work that goes into building a business from the ground up." Dr. Steven Lester, Associate Medical Director of Mayo Clinic's Department of Business Administration and Chief Medical Officer of the MedTech Accelerator supports the Accelerator initiative as "an unparalleled launchpad for companies to engage with physicians and entrepreneurs from a top health care facility such as Mayo as well as innovative experts at ASU,"

As a participant of The MedTech Accelerator, Hoy Health will continue to innovate and leverage its experience gained through the multi-day immersive curriculum in health care entrepreneurship and business development.

Founded in 2017 is the ­first and only bilingual Digital Primary Care platform with a family of virtual products and services specially designed for the healthcare needs of medically underserved populations in the US and across the world. Our mission is to provide access to Primary Care services at low cost in the US, Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 2018 selected as a Global Health Transformer in Startup Health's Moonshot Academy.

In 2019 selected as part of the 15 most innovative healthcare companies in the US by the editors of Fierce Healthcare.

In 2020 selected Runner Up as "Startup of the year" by Established.

In 2021 selected to be a part of Mayo Clinic & ASU Accelerator.

In 2021 won the Audience Choice at the Mayo Clinic & ASU Accelerator "Pitch" Presentation

