HOYA Group Company, PENTAX of America, Inc. and MAGENTIQ EYE Ltd. Announce their Intention to Form a Distribution Partnership for the U.S Market

WASHINGTON D.C., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Group Company, PENTAX of America, Inc. (PENTAX Medical) and MAGENTIQ-EYE Ltd., an AI medical device company, announced today their intention to form a partnership in the field of AI in Gastroenterology and to examine further collaboration and strategic partnerships.

Pending field trials and customer demonstrations to be conducted over the next several months, the companies expect to formalize an agreement as a first step in this partnership, by which PENTAX Medical will distribute the MAGENTIQ-COLO™ AI-assisted lesion detection device in the U.S.A. beginning October 1st, 2024. The system will be demonstrated at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in Washington D.C., U.S.A.

MAGENTIQ-COLO™ is a cutting-edge system for the detection of gastrointestinal lesions in colonoscopies. Successfully validated in an international multicenter, randomized, controlled trial (RCT) with 950 enrolled patients at 10 hospitals in Europe, United States and Israel, its outstanding diagnostic capabilities are setting new standards in endoscopic AI.

"We are excited to bring the MAGENTIQ-COLO™ device to the GI community in the U.S. Together with PENTAX Medical's product portfolio, we are confident to provide a smart solution in colonoscopy and contribute further to colorectal cancer prevention", says David Harrison, President PENTAX of America, Inc.

"Partnering with PENTAX Medical is an important milestone for us, as it opens new opportunities to introduce our game changing product to the U.S. market, benefiting doctors and their patients and saving more lives", says Dror Zur, Founder & CEO of MAGENTIQ-EYE.

About MAGENTIQ-EYE Ltd.

Founded in 2014, MAGENTIQ-EYE offers a groundbreaking AI-aided colonoscopy solution that offers one of the best performances known today. With worldwide recognition from the gastroenterology community, and dozens of procedures performed every day with the assistance of MAGENTIQ-COLO™, we are setting the new standard of colonoscopy, and saving more and more lives. www.magentiq.com

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support. Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

For more information: https://www.pentaxmedical.com

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of lifecare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 36,000 people. For more information, please visit: https://www.hoya.com/en/

