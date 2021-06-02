HOYA Officially Launches the Visionary Alliance for Independent Eye Care Professionals, Announces Program Benefits

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced today the official launch of its highly anticipated Visionary Alliance, a loyalty program designed to meet and exceed the professional needs of independent ECPs through a global knowledge base and business tools, advice, and support to help them to run their business their way - as an independent.

HOYA Vision Care, North America - Visionary Alliance

The Visionary Alliance is an exclusive community of independent visionaries complete with tools, benefits, and rewards. Supported by three loyalty tiers – Insider, Pro and Elite – each allowing ECPs to earn point multipliers as loyalty tier increases. Also with each level, exclusive value-added services are unlocked. Visionaries at all tiers receive a personalized, real-time dashboard that shows points earned and opportunities to earn more, as well as single sign-on (SSO) access to the Hoya Hub, Hoya Learning Center and monthly Hoya Business Review, Growth Programs, and preferred pricing on additional services. Additionally, there is no contract required, the program is free to join.

The Visionary Alliance is Structured by Level to Meet ECPs' Unique Business Needs:

Insider | Receive Rewards on eligible HOYA products, network with other visionaries, and access HOYA product and technology training modules.

| Receive Rewards on eligible HOYA products, network with other visionaries, and access HOYA product and technology training modules. Pro | Receive a guided lens consultation, access to a proactive patient engagement platform, reward multipliers on eligible HOYA products, expert-led webinars, and all the benefits of the Insider level plus more.

| Receive a guided lens consultation, access to a proactive patient engagement platform, reward multipliers on eligible HOYA products, expert-led webinars, and all the benefits of the Insider level plus more. Elite | Advanced access to new product trials, preferred pricing on website and social media management, Peer-2-Peer advisory panel membership, additional reward multipliers on eligible HOYA products, and all the benefits of the Insider and Pro levels plus more.

"As an independent ECP, the high quality of care I provide my patients is how I measure the strength of my business," said Dr. Thomas Gosling, owner of Optical Matters and member of HOYA's advisory board. "The Visionary Alliance is a place where we can share our knowledge and access helpful business resources, and I hope that the ECP community finds as much value in it as I do."

Eye care providers who would like to enroll today in the Visionary Alliance can click here or talk to their local HOYA Territory Sales Manager.

To learn more about the Visionary Alliance and other plans for 2021, HOYA Vision Care thought leaders will be onsite at the 2021 Vision Expo East in Orlando, Florida from June 2-5. Visit the company's booth, located at TF615, Level 2.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology combined with a leading position in high performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit hoyavision.com.

