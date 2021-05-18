HOYA to Launch Visionary Alliance, a Loyalty program to Connect, Inform and Empower Independent Eye Care Professionals all while earning rewards

A visionary community for HOYA customers around the world.

A place for independent ECPs to feel connected to a network of knowledge, including tools and support.

A program to strengthen their independence and support them in running their businesses their way.

A place to earn rewards with industry-leading marketing growth and tiered point programs for qualifying ECPs.

"The Visionary Alliance is much more than a loyalty program," said Patrick McCarthy, ECP Channel Vice President at HOYA Vision Care. "It is a truly breakthrough program designed with and for our customers with a common goal – to offer comprehensive professional resources within a vibrant community of independent ECPs who want to build, grow, and run their businesses their way. It's unlike any other in the vision industry, and we are very proud of that."

HOYA's investments in the Visionary Alliance, Hoya Hub, and the Hoya Learning Center are three central service pillars that ECPs receive from HOYA Vision Care. These three core services are available to customers via a single sign-on (SSO) portal that is unique to the industry.

Visionary Alliance officially goes live for enrollment on June 2, 2021. Eye care providers who would like to receive priority access to the Visionary Alliance can visit visionaryalliance.com or talk to their local HOYA Territory Sales Manager.

To learn more about the Visionary Alliance and other plans for 2021, HOYA Vision Care thought leaders will be onsite at the 2021 Vision Expo East in Orlando, Florida from June 2-5. Visit the company's booth, located at TF615, Level 2.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology combined with a leading position in high performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit hoyavision.com.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care