HOYA Vision Care Announces the Launch of HOYA LensPreview™ Virtual Try-On for Photochromic, Polarized, and Mirror Lenses

ECPs can now share the true colors of HOYA lenses in an elevated patient experience

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA® Vision Care, a global leader in ophthalmic lens technology, is redefining the patient experience with the launch of the HOYA LensPreview™, an advanced virtual try-on solution integrated into the HOYA Hub™ ecosystem.

Introducing the new HOYA LensPreview: a real-time virtual try-on tool to help patients find their perfect lenses.

Available in the United States and Canada, this cutting-edge tool allows eye care professionals and their patients to preview HOYA's premium lens offerings, including the Sensity® Family, stylish Mirror Collection, award-winning Lumacore™, and polarized lenses, in a true-to-color, interactive environment. By bridging the gap between expectation and reality, HOYA LensPreview empowers practices to deliver confidence and clarity before the order is placed.

"We're thrilled to introduce HOYA LensPreview as part of our commitment to innovation," said Samy Lauriette, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, North America at HOYA Vision Care. "This tool enhances the patient experience and helps practices boost second-pair and sun lens sales while eliminating the need for physical samples."

Why HOYA LensPreview Matters

Reduces Costs & Complexity: No more shipping or storing physical lens samples Manages Expectations: Patients can see exactly how their lenses will look before ordering. Drives Revenue: Improves second-pair and sun lens sales through an engaging, confidence-building experience.

HOYA LensPreview™ technology is powered by the leading virtual try-on solution in eyewear, Fittingbox. "By integrating the Fittingbox Virtual Try-On Advanced solution directly into the HOYA Hub™ ecosystem, HOYA is offering an immersive lens simulation that elevates lens selection to a new level," said Benjamin Hakoun, CEO and co-founder of Fittingbox.

Currently, HOYA LensPreview is free for all HOYA customers who have access to the HOYA Hub via Single Sign-On (SSO). The HOYA Hub platform allows customers to track their jobs, find invoices, make payments, print shipping labels, access their social media management portal, and more.

Interested customers and eye care professionals who are not part of the HOYA Hub can contact their local HOYA Business Consultant to request access.

View a video demonstration of HOYA LensPreview in action here.

About HOYA Corporation

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 35,000 people. For more information, please visit www.hoya.com.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens industry. The company is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a leading position in the myopia management category and a proven expertise in advanced lens designs, high performance photochromic technologies, and high-quality AR coatings. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes HOYA, Vision Ease, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as MiYOSMART myopia control lenses for children, Hoyalux iD MySelf individualized progressive lenses and the Sensity range of photochromic lenses. The company employs over 20,000 employees worldwide with large scale production facilities in Asia, Europe, and the US and 38 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit www.hoyavision.com.

About Fittingbox

Based in the USA and France, Fittingbox has established itself as the world leader in virtual try-on and eyewear digitization. A pioneer of Augmented Reality (AR) in eyewear and 3D frame digitization, the company develops cutting-edge optical solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (Computer Vision and Machine Learning) and proprietary patented algorithms. Operating largely behind the scenes as the technology partner for the leading optical and luxury groups worldwide, Fittingbox was the first to launch the "virtual mirror" in 2006, enabling consumers to try on glasses virtually in real time via a desktop or mobile devices using AR technology. Today, Fittingbox powers more than 300 million virtual try-ons each year and manages the world's largest database of 3D eyewear models, by digitizing over 5,000 frames every month.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care, North America