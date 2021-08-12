HOYA Vision Care Executives Karen Samuelson and Meg Weathers Among 2021's Most Influential Women in Optical

Karen Samuelson leads a 125-person North American customer care team for all major channels. Samuelson has led the implementation of internal and customer-facing technologies that increased visibility into HOYA's service delivery and performance metrics. This includes the recent launch of the Hoya Hub, a self-service ecosystem for HOYA customers.

"This role and this industry are everything I love all in one place— manufacturing, technology, health care and customer service," said Karen Samuelson, VP of Customer Experience at HOYA Vision Care, North America. Speaking of her approach to leadership, she said "Bring your collaborative spirit and your individual perspective to all you do and be unwilling to fade into the background."

Meg Weathers leads HOYA Vision Care's overall marketing strategy and development in the North American market. In her short time at HOYA, she oversaw a widescale initiative to refresh the company's go-to-market strategy. Her expertise and leadership have dramatically increased the perception of HOYA marketing both internal and external in the industry.

"I've been very lucky in my career to work at some great organizations with passionate and intelligent peers that I've learned a lot from over the years," said Meg Weathers, VP of Strategic Marketing at HOYA Vision Care, North America. "I believe that the innovations and the products we bring to market can significantly benefit and enhance people's everyday lives."

Amid the myriad challenges of a year filled with uncertainty due to the pandemic, both leaders demonstrated remarkable leadership and influence in their roles at HOYA and within the optical industry.

"All of us at HOYA wholeheartedly congratulate Karen and Meg for this industry recognition," said Eduardo Martins, President of HOYA Vision Care, North America. "I am privileged to work alongside them on HOYA's leadership team. Their character and professionalism are integral to HOYA's commitment to empowering women at all levels and celebrating their achievements."

Among other diversity and women-centered company programs, HOYA Vision Care has supported the Optical Women's Association as an active sponsor for several years. Additionally, the company sponsors the National Optometric Association, an organization whose mission is to advance the visual health of minority populations.

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com .

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology combined with a leading position in high performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit www.hoyavision.com.

