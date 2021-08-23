HOYA Vision Care Welcomes Warren Modlin as Vice President, Technical Marketing

Trained as an optometrist in South Africa and based in California, Modlin brings more than 30 years of optical industry experience to HOYA, beginning with his 12-year tenure at CIBA VISION where he contributed to the launch of many innovative lens technologies. He also held leadership positions at Oakley and has launched optical businesses including two consultancies and NDV Performance.

"I am excited to join a company that is equally dedicated to supporting its customers with innovative products and unparalleled service," said Modlin. "Product innovation and technical quality is the life blood of a great company. I feel strongly that HOYA is best positioned to take advantage of the next generation of technology innovations to help ECPs and consumers achieve their maximum potential through vision performance."

"We are very happy to welcome Warren to our global team of visionaries," said Eduardo Martins, President of HOYA Vision Care, North America. "Our customers will no doubt benefit from the deep industry knowledge and marketing experience he brings to our company."

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more, visit hoya.com .

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in high performance, quality AR coating. The company employs 16,000 worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more, visit www.hoyavision.com.

