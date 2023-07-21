Hoyer Law Group Introduces Discounted Rates for Veterans!

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoyer Law Group is pleased to announce discounted rates for veterans and military spouses needing assistance with federal employment matters. We believe our veterans serve a vital role in our country and are often the very foundation of our local communities. Though we can't thank them enough for the freedoms and security our military servicemen and women provide, we can, at the very least, offer affordable legal services when our veterans are in need.

As we all know, freedom comes at a cost; and the numerous sacrifices unselfishly made by veterans pay for that cost. Veterans embody bravery, honor, and sacrifice. For that, we are forever grateful, and, as a small gesture, Hoyer Law Group is proud to introduce a 10% discount for all veterans and military spouses in need of our legal services. We hope this gesture helps veterans vindicate their employment rights during these turbulent economic times.

Federal employees often do not realize that they have several protections under the law, including those provided by the:

  • The Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967;
  • The Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VII;
  • The Rehabilitation Act (protections for federal employees with a disability);
  • The Whistleblower Protection Act of 1989 and Enhancement Act of 2012; and
  • The Notification and Federal Employee Antidiscrimination and Retaliation Act of 2002

At Hoyer Law Group, we strongly advocate for federal employee rights under all these laws and more. Our lawyers specialize in the niche field of federal employment matters, allowing us to represent the full spectrum of federal agency employees. We have extensive experience in all aspects of the federal employment dispute process – from filing complaints – both informal and formal; conducting settlement negotiations; participating in mediation; assisting with investigations; all the way to conducting pre-litigation discovery proceedings, depositions, and litigating cases before an administrative judge. If our clients' administrative remedies have been exhausted, we are prepared to file and litigate federal employment matters in U.S. District Court or various other U.S. courts, as deemed necessary.

After all they've done for our country, we do not want veterans to have to defend their employment rights alone. So if you are a veteran, a military spouse, or know anyone who is – please call us! We're happy to do everything we can to help protect the rights of veterans working for the federal government.

