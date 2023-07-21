Hoyer Law Group Secures More Than $600K in Settlements for Federal Employees

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoyer Law Group proudly announces that attorney Neil Ognibene secured more than $600,000 in settlements for federal government employees within the last year. As head of the firm's federal employment practice, Neil specializes in discrimination, harassment, and whistleblower retaliation matters brought on behalf of federal employees.

Neil has a long track record of helping clients obtain compensation for the wrongs suffered while working for the federal government. The recent settlements highlight his skill in effectively resolving federal employment disputes.

Neil secured two Veterans Affairs settlements in February 2023. The first case involved a disparate treatment disability discrimination claim against the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA). This case occurred before an Administrative Judge of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Neil helped the client reach a $200,000 settlement. The second case involved the denial of a reasonable accommodation request. This case also occurred before an EEOC Administrative Judge and resulted in a settlement of $30,000. In May 2022, Neil helped each a $55,000 resolution of another reasonable accommodation DVA case that was on appeal to the EEOC's Office of Federal Operations.

Going back to November 2022, Neil reached a notable settlement with the Department of Defense (DoD) and Naval Special Warfare Command concerning unjustified removal and reprisal claims. Following an appeal to the Merit Systems Protection Board, the case settled for $275,000.

This settlement followed on the heels of another DoD/Department of the Navy settlement after a hearing and partial ruling in favor of his client. The settlement in that case, including monetary awards and attorney's fees totaled $49,000.

All that said, a unique component of federal employment disputes is that many cases aren't about money.

Neil has settled numerous cases with the United States Postal Service, Department of Homeland Security/Transportation Security Administration, Department of Justice, and DoD/Department of the Air Force, to secure valuable nonmonetary remedies sought by his clients. Neil focuses on the client's goals and what can be done to meet them, which sometimes does not include financial compensation.

Hoyer Law Group congratulates Neil on his outstanding work and dedication to justice for his federal employee clients. We look forward to continuing to represent federal employees seeking just compensation and nonmonetary remedies for the wrongs they have suffered.

