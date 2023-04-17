Hoymiles helps customers maximize energy yield with new 4-in-1 three-phase microinverters

HANGZHOU, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smart energy provider and microinverter supplier Hoymiles is introducing a new line of 4-in-1 three-phase microinverters to the market, specifically designed for small commercial or industrial solar systems.

Supplying customers with products that are outstanding in a technical sense is always a priority for Hoymiles. But the brand is also constantly reassessing its existing products, looking for ways to provide the best possible products for customers in different markets.

Image1

The new HMT three-phase microinverters come with three power options of 1600 VA, 1800 VA and 2000 VA, making them ideal choices for commercial and industrial applications. They are available now in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and a version for American customers will be available very soon.

Why has Hoymiles launched these new 4-in-1 three-phase microinverters?

"These new microinverters are designed to help support high-powered photovoltaic modules, which are becoming increasingly popular across the market", explains Hoymiles Product Director Steven Zhang. "Since three-phase grids vary between countries and regions, the microinverters are also designed to adapt to a wide range of requirements, making them suitable for Hoymiles customers around the world."

What sets these microinverters apart?

These 4-in-1 three-phase microinverters improve the cost-effectiveness for customers, as one unit can be connected to as many as four PV modules.

The maximum output power of up to 2000 VA and the maximum DC input current of up to 16 A make them work seamlessly with mainstream 182/210 high-powered PV modules. The maximum input voltage of 65 V ensures that the microinverters are widely compatible with mainstream PV modules, especially those with high Voc such as 78-cell 182 modules. This is a topological upgrade from Hoymiles' previous three-phase microinverter model, the HMT-2250, which had a maximum input current of 11.5 A and a maximum input voltage of 60 V. The modifications make the new 4-in-1 HMT microinverters more stable and allow customers to maximize the energy yield while minimizing the amount of energy that is wasted.

Carefully designed optimizations also make the microinverters easier for customers to install. The two input channels on each side of the microinverters make it easy for customers to plan their system and find the optimal arrangement of microinverters and panels.

Furthermore, the microinverters feature Sub-1G wireless communication with Hoymiles' communication gateway DTU (Data Transfer Unit), making the data transmission more stable across a longer distance.

Like all Hoymiles microinverters, the new 4-in-1 three-phase microinverters come with an integrated grid protection relay to protect the safety of users.

All these features make the new models more versatile, efficient, safe and easy to use for all Hoymiles customers.

