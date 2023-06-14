Hoymiles launches Wi-Fi integrated microinverters in Europe for mini balcony PV systems

News provided by

Hoymiles Power Electronic Inc

14 Jun, 2023, 03:03 ET

HANGZHOU, China, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading smart solar + storage solution provider and microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles has launched its HMS-1000W microinverter series at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany. Designed for mini PV systems, such as balcony solar, the model is integrated with industry+ grade Wi-Fi module that ensures exceptional connectivity. No complex wiring and external gateway products required, the new microinverters are set to make it easier for homeowners to go solar and facilitate balcony solar installation in Europe.

Continue Reading
HMS_W_microinverter
HMS_W_microinverter

What's unique about the HMS-W microinverters?

The HMS-1000W series, covering power options from 600W to 1000W, is Hoymiles' latest 2-in-1 Wi-Fi integrated microinverter released in Europe.

  • Super-easy installation

With the built-in Wi-Fi module, the microinverters can be directly connected to the internet for remote monitoring of operational data, without setting up a gateway product as with traditional solar installations.

Users can also choose to directly connect their phone to the microinverter to view all the system details without registration.

In particular, the microinverters allow users to adjust output power to suit their needs under different conditions.

  • Unmatched reliability for durable performance

Adopting an industry+ grade Wi-Fi module and a pre-attached antenna, the HMS-1000W microinverters are also noted for unmatched reliability.

The module endures temperatures of up to 105°C, way higher than the highest internal temperature of microinverters when they are working, offering a stronger internet connection that never fails. The IP67 waterproof rating makes the microinverter well-suited for outdoor use.

How HMS-1000W microinverters help with balcony solar?

Coming with two input channels, the microinverters can be connected to two PV modules, making them a cost-effective choice for balconies which are usually space-limited.

When paired with Hoymiles HMS Field Connector and Plug and Play Cable (integrated with a Schuko plug), the compliant microinverter can be directly connected to a socket (so-called "plug-in solar"), eliminating complex wiring and making solar installation extremely easy. In addition, the cable length is fully customizable so that users can get the layout best suited to their needs.

"The HMS-W series of microinverter is a simple and tailored solar solution in response to the large demand for balcony solar in Europe", explained Hoymiles Product Director Steven Zhang. "We have maintained a long-standing reputation in Europe, especially Germany, and we believe the latest product will make going solar easier for our European customers and reinforce our position in the years to come."

Five power options of HMS-W series:

  • HMS-600W-2T
  • HMS-700W-2T
  • HMS-800W-2T
  • HMS-900W-2T
  • HMS-1000W-2T

About Hoymiles

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a global MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) solution provider, specializing in module-level microinverters, storage systems and rapid shutdown systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance, accessible products. Hoymiles is empowering homeowners and professionals in more than 120 countries and regions to join the journey to true open energy.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hoymiles.com/

Media Contact:
Joseph pan
[email protected]com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098649/HMS_W_microinverter.jpg 

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronic Inc

Also from this source

Hoymiles lance en Europe des micro-onduleurs avec Wi-Fi pour les systèmes photovoltaïques de mini-balcons

Hoymiles führt in Europa integrierte WLAN-Mikrowechselrichter für Mini-Balkon-PV-Anlagen ein

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.