Hoymiles' new hybrid inverters for the US offer reliable energy storage solutions

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a leading smart energy provider and microinverter manufacturer, has released the US version of its single-phase hybrid inverters HYS-LV-USG1. With these high-performance and reliable inverters, Hoymiles aims to help address the increased demand for solar energy and energy storage in the US market.

Hybrid solar systems involve the use of solar panels, batteries, and the main grid, as well as generators in some cases for added reliability. Hoymiles' hybrid inverters are integral to such systems, enabling the two-way conversion of electricity from alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC), as well as DC to AC. This allows the HYS-LV-USG1 Series hybrid system to dynamically switch between power sources depending on energy production, price, and usage.

The inverters are built for optimal energy performance. Covering the power class from 3.8 kW to 11.5 kW and supporting both DC- and AC-coupled systems, they are adaptable to a wide range of scenarios. The up-to-32A MPPT current provides seamless compatibility with all mainstream photovoltaic modules, and the 97.6% maximum efficiency represents a standard unmatched in the industry.

What sets the new series apart?

The series supports 120/240V backup power without an external autotransformer.

The industry-leading DC/AC ratio of 1.5 results in significantly lower cost when compared with systems of the same capacity using other inverters.

It provides seamless backup power either for the whole home or for critical loads so that users are always connected to power.

The hybrid inverters have integrated arc fault protection and rapid shutdown function for ultimate safety and reliability.

The intelligent EMS function supports self-consumption mode, economic mode, and backup mode for diverse scenario applications.

The inverters also allow users to check real-time system data and perform remote O&M via a transfer stick (DTS). Additionally, Hoymiles has designed the inverters to be compact and simple to install, meaning they can be easily integrated into any hybrid system.

"Our cutting-edge hybrid inverters seamlessly merge solar and grid power, bringing cost-effective and reliable energy within everyone's reach. Especially in North America, a key market for us, these hybrid inverters aren't just a product, they're an instrument of energy independence and resilience amidst evolving challenges such as extreme weather," says Neutron Wang, Hoymiles' Product Director. "By acting as a medium between solar and grid energy, we ensure electricity is not just accessible but also adaptable and reliable. With our latest inverters, we are pushing the frontiers of solar technology, fostering energy autonomy, and shaping a future where everyone has access to clean, sustainable energy."

About Hoymiles

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a global MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) solution provider, specializing in module-level microinverters, storage systems and rapid shutdown systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance, accessible products. Hoymiles is empowering homeowners and professionals in more than 120 countries and regions to join the journey to true open energy.

