HOYNE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF CONVERSION AND STOCK OFFERING

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoyne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), a Delaware corporation and the proposed savings and loan holding company for Hoyne Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today the closing of the Company's previously announced subscription offering (the "Subscription Offering") conducted in connection with the conversion of Hoyne Savings, MHC from the mutual holding company structure to stock holding company structure and the conversion of the Bank to a stock savings bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Conversion"), pursuant to its previously announced plan of conversion (the "Plan of Conversion"). Trading of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock"), on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "HYNE" is expected to commence on December 4, 2025.

The Company sold 7,935,000 shares of Common Stock (the adjusted maximum of the offering range), which includes 647,755 shares sold to the Hoyne Savings Bank's Employee Stock Ownership Plan (the "ESOP"), at a price of $10.00 per share for gross offering proceeds (before deducting offering expenses) of approximately $79.4 million. The Company also contributed 161,938 additional shares of Common Stock to the Hoyne Charitable Foundation, Inc., which was established in connection with the Conversion. The Company has 8,096,938 shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding as a result of the closing of the Conversion and Subscription Offering.

As previously announced, the Subscription Offering, which expired on November 5, 2025, was oversubscribed in the first category of the Subscription Offering by eligible account holders as of the close of business on March 31, 2024. All valid subscription orders submitted by first category eligible depositors of Hoyne Savings Bank and by the ESOP were filled according to the priorities and allocation procedures disclosed in the Company's prospectus, dated September 30, 2025 (the "Prospectus"), and as set forth in the Plan of Conversion. All other subscribers who submitted valid subscription orders will have their subscription funds refunded in full, with interest, as disclosed in the Prospectus.

Eligible subscribers may confirm their subscription and allocations online at https://allocations.kbw.com or by contacting the Stock Information Center at (844) 265-9679. The Stock Information Center is open Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., Central Time, except on bank holidays.

Pacific Stock Transfer, the Company's transfer agent, expects to mail Direct Registration System Book-Entry statements for the shares of Common Stock purchased in the Subscription Offering, as well as refund and interest checks, on or about December 3, 2025. Their contact information is: Pacific Stock Transfer; Attn. Hoyne Bancorp, Inc.; 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119. Tel: (800) 785-7782.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, acted as selling agent in the Subscription Offering and served as financial advisor to the Company and the Bank in connection with the Conversion. Vedder Price P.C., Chicago, IL acted as legal counsel to the Company and the Bank. Breyer & Associates PC acted as legal counsel to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future events, business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results, events or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements, including possible unforeseen delays in delivering Direct Registration System Book-Entry statements and/or refund and interest checks and/or unforeseen delays in the start of stock trading due to market disruptions or otherwise.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Shares of Common Stock are not savings accounts or savings deposits, may lose value and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

