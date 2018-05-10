Hoyos Integrity Corporation Begins International Commercialization

Belix, a leading cell phone provider which runs as a mobile virtual network operator on all mobile networks in Ecuador, will be the first in Latin America to offer the Hoyos' Risen, the world's most secure smart phone enabling truly secure voice and mobile data services. Leveraging the highest US military grade technology certification for security in the mobile device market, the Risen smartphone's security is also ensured by IEEE2410 BOPS (biometric open protocol standard), created by Hoyos founder and CEO Hector Hoyos with his team, formerly from Motorola Mobility.

Belix CEO Sergio Cordero stated, "It is an honor for us to have been selected as the first country in Latin America to provide Hoyos Integrity's groundbreaking Hoyos Risen smart phone-based secure telecommunications and mobile data services exclusively in Ecuador to the business sector, the government, and high-end consumers alike."

The estimated annual revenue from the agreement is expected to reach as much as USD$360M once fully deployed. Hoyos also recently announced that it has completed the first of two major milestones towards commercialization in the United States by securing its FCC license and inking a deal with T-Mobile's access provider to provide a nationwide data and voice package to its government, enterprise, and high-end consumer clients.

Hector Hoyos, founder and Chief Executive Officer said, "Ecuador has some of the highest per-capita mobile device penetration in the Americas. We selected Ecuador as one of our two initial deployment targets because once we prove our unique secure services there, we know that the rest of Latin America will quickly follow to adopt the Hoyos secure telecommunications services as a solution offering."

Hoyos continued, "We are not Android-based. Our technology offers unique protections from the myriad Android vulnerabilities and the near endless number of security vulnerability flaws found across all current mobile operating systems."

Founded in 2016, Hoyos acquired the technology and leadership team behind the Nextel push-to-talk technology, as well as the many of Motorola Mobility's offerings over the past 20 years. Designed for the highest level of security from the ground up, the Hoyos team has created an impenetrable smartphone that can operate globally in any country. Through Hoyos Integrity's research, hundreds of potential vulnerabilities in all phones have been identified, from the drivers that operate the camera and microphone, to the radios that access the cellular spectrum, eliminating them, thus enabling a service solution that can deliver real privacy and security in voice communications and mobile data to users globally.

