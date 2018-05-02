Hoyos Integrity Corporation Takes Major Steps Towards Commercialization

Hoyos has been in stealth mode for approximately 2 years developing the world's most secure smart phone that leverages the highest government technology certification for security in the mobile device market. The phone will incorporate military grade technology, married to the IEEE2410 BOPS (biometric open protocol standard) created by Hector Hoyos.

"There are a myriad of fundamental security vulnerability flaws in all mobile operating systems, regardless of whether they are iOS or Android. Hoyos' RISEN (Real Time Impervious Secure Environment) Smartphone military-grade solution does not have these vulnerabilities," said Hector Hoyos, founder and Chief Executive Officer. "No phone is 100% secure, but Hoyos devices are uniquely designed with security from the ground up, in a way that secures the highest value data from man-in-the-middle and other malware-based attacks. At Hoyos, Trust is our Code and Code is our Trust!"

Founded in 2016, the company acquired the intellectual property and leadership team behind the Nextel push-to-talk technology, as well as the many of Motorola Mobility's offerings over the past 20 years. Designed for the highest level of security from the ground up, the Hoyos team is delivering an impenetrable smartphone that can operate globally in any country. Through Hoyos Integrity's research, hundreds of potential vulnerabilities in all phones have been identified, from the drivers that operate the camera and microphone, to the radios that access the cellular spectrum. Hoyos went on to say that, "For example, most people think that their encrypted apps protect them. They don't, because before anything is encrypted, malware sitting in memory called ramscrapers steal your voice calls and data before it has been encrypted. This is because of the serious vulnerabilities in all mobile operating systems. Encryption is useless, and we have all fallen into a false sense of security." Hoyos identified each vulnerability has been addressed from both the software and hardware perspective. The initial batch of production phones were delivered to the Hoyos Integrity research and development labs last week for software integration and rigorous quality and assurance testing before being released to a handful of beta-testers later this year.

The company will be launching a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) powered by T-Mobile's infrastructure in the next few months. Subscriptions will provide unlimited voice and data per device. The monthly payment amount will depend on the higher the level and assurance of security a customer wants, requiring a 2-year service agreement for the highest level of security which also includes a Hoyos RISEN smartphone. "The Hoyos RISEN Smartphone offering will turn the mobile phone and IOT market on its head," Hoyos continued. "Our devices and service offering will be competitive on price and truly unique, based on the security and privacy that we provide to our customers, allowing them to enjoy the use of all their current favorite apps, but also giving them a choice to balance their convenience with their privacy and security. The concept of secure mobile telecommunication as a service is fundamentally different than what people think of as a SaaS offering. We will be able to provide end-to-end security and privacy that will be unparalleled in the world."

