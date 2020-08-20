Hoyt & Blewett Attorneys Selected for The Best Lawyers in America©

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Alexander Blewett III, Joseph P. Cosgrove, and Kurt M. Jackson were honored by The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 Edition. Inclusion in this list is a great achievement, as Best Lawyers® exclusively includes the top 5% of practicing legal professionals in the United States.

To be named in The Best Lawyers in America, legal professionals must be nominated, at which point their career histories and expertise are rigorously reviewed by their peers. Each year, previously listed attorneys are evaluated in the same manner as new nominees, regardless of how many years they have been listees.

About Attorney Blewett

Attorney Blewett is a founding partner of Hoyt & Blewett. He represents his clients in litigation concerning personal injury, auto and truck accidents, work place and construction accidents, brain injury, and wrongful death, among others.

He has often been named in the Top 100 Mountain States Super Lawyers® list, in 2019, was the only Montana lawyer named in the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America and is the only Montana lawyer inducted into the Lawdragon 500 Hall of Fame. He is also the only Montana lawyer in the Inner Circle of Advocates, an exclusive group that includes 100 of the top plaintiff lawyers in the United States.

Moreover, Attorney Blewett earned an AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell™ for demonstrating strong legal skills without compromising high ethical standards. This distinction is considered the highest recognition a legal professional can attain.

Best Lawyers® has recognized Attorney Blewett since 1991. In the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, he was listed for his work in:

Bet-the-Company Litigation

Litigation - Environmental

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Railroad Law

About Attorney Cosgrove

Attorney Cosgrove's practice focuses on personal injury, railroad law, auto and truck accidents, construction and work place accidents, wrongful death, and more. He also has the great honor of being a recipient of an AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell™. As for his history with The Best Lawyers in America, Attorney Cosgrove has been named since 2005 and was distinguished in the 2021 Edition for:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Railroad Law

About Attorney Jackson

Attorney Jackson represents his clients in litigation regarding personal injury, railroad law, auto and truck accidents, construction and work place accidents, wrongful death, brain injury, among others. . Well-aligned with his peers at Hoyt & Blewett, he has similarly earned an AV® Preeminent Peer Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell™. While Attorney Jackson was first listed in The Best Lawyers in America in 2001, he was named in the 2021 Edition for his work in:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Railroad Law

Hoyt & Blewett is a nationally recognized personal injury firm that represents the victims of catastrophic accidents in Montana. For more information about the achievements of Hoyt & Blewett's personal injury attorneys, visit hoytblewett.com . Or learn more about Best Lawyers® at bestlawyers.com .

SOURCE Hoyt & Blewett PLLC

